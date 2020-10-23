Penn State opens its season on the road in Bloomington, Indiana, for what may be its closest contest of the year.

The Nittany Lions opened as 6.5 point favorites over the Hoosiers, according to William Hill Sportsbook, but now that line has moved.

As of Friday morning, Penn State is listed as a 5.5 point favorite over Indiana while the projected point total for over/under bets is set at 61.5 after opening at 59.

The Nittany Lions are listed as -230 favorites straight up while the Hoosiers are +195 underdogs.

Last season, Penn State went 7-6 against the spread and outscored the spread by an average of 5.2 points, according to teamrankings.com.

Indiana had a slightly better record against the spread at 8-5 and outscored the spread by an average of 2.1 points.

