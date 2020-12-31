Penn State’s star freshman wide receiver is being recognized for his standout 2020 performance.

True freshman slot receiver Parker Washinton was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Washington led all freshmen in the Big Ten in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions in 2020.

He finished second among the Nittany Lions, behind only junior wideout Jahan Dotson, with 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

