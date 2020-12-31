Penn St Rutgers Football, Parker Washington

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) runs for a touchdown past Rutgers linebacker Tyshon Fogg during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Penn State’s star freshman wide receiver is being recognized for his standout 2020 performance.

True freshman slot receiver Parker Washinton was named a Second-Team Freshman All-American by The Athletic.

Washington led all freshmen in the Big Ten in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions in 2020.

He finished second among the Nittany Lions, behind only junior wideout Jahan Dotson, with 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.