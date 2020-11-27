Ohio State will be without its head coach Saturday as the Buckeyes look to maintain their unbeaten record.

Ohio State announced in a statement Friday that Ryan Day has tested positive for the coronavirus and the Department of Athletics “can confirm an increased number of positive tests this week.”

The increased number, however, does not reach the Big Ten’s threshold that would result in Ohio State having to cancel the game, according to the statement.

Day is currently in isolation and will not travel with the team to Illinois or coach this week. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as the interim head coach Saturday.

Ohio State is completing additional PCR tests Friday for everyone in the program and will not fly to Champaign Friday evening, but instead will fly to the game Saturday morning.

The game is currently slated to kick off at noon.

