On Saturday, Penn State dropped to 0-3 for the first time in 19 years after an apathetic performance against Maryland.

The Nittany Lions hadn’t lost its first three games of a season since 2001, when they started their year with a four-game skid under the tutelage of Joe Paterno.

Penn State lost its first four that season against Miami, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan — not picking up its first win until a 38-35 victory over Northwestern on Oct. 20.

Making a quarterback change after their uncharacteristic start to the season, the Nittany Lions eventually finished the 2001 season at 5-6 with a season-finale loss to Virginia — a game that got rescheduled after 9/11.

A lot has changed in the two decades since, so here’s a look at how different society was when Penn State lost a trifecta of games to start its season.

Sports deliver memorable moments

Although Penn State’s 2001 season was pretty forgettable, the sports world brought along plenty of memories during that year.

The Baltimore Ravens started off the year with the franchise’s first Super Bowl crown in a win over the New York Giants in February, with linebacker Ray Lewis winning the contest’s MVP award.

In baseball, Giants slugger Barry Bonds broke the MLB single-season record for home runs when he blasted his 71st home run of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 5, while the Arizona Diamondbacks won their first World Series in walk-off fashion against the New York Yankees.

Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch capped off an eventful year in sports, winning the year’s Heisman after receiving just 27.75% of the points possible in the voting in December.

Music tastes have shifted

In 2001, bands like Linkin Park, Creed and NSYNC ruled the world.

Linkin Park’s album "Hybrid Theory" closed out the year as the best-selling album with 4,810,000 sales, according to Soundscan.

Shaggy and NSYNC came in at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.

In the years since, music listeners across the nation have developed affinities for the genres of country and rap.

Country artist Luke Combs’ "What You See Is What You Get" has spent 51 weeks in the Billboard 200 and is currently No. 1 on the list.

Combs is followed by Bruce Springsteen’s "Letter To You" and Pop Smoke’s "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon."

Film classics hit theaters

As an avid movie-goer and film critic, I’d be remiss to not mention the cult classics that hit the big screen in 2001.

Among the top is "Shrek," who’s first installment of the collection was released in the spring before Penn State’s meltdown.

Movies that also came out were "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," "Fast & Furious" and "Ocean’s Eleven."

Nothing has been the same since the introduction of "Shrek" in American pop culture, and fans of the green ogre have fostered a love for the character since he came on the scene in 2001.

Oh, did I mention "Shrek 5" is currently in development and set to be released in 2022?

TikTok didn’t exist

Nowadays, people young and old spend an ungodly amount of time scrolling through an unapproved app of the current President of the United States Donald Trump.

That app — TikTok — burst onto the scene in 2018 and hasn’t left the home screens of millions of mobile devices since.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably been affected by TikTok trends like the renegade dance.

Whether the app formerly known as Musical.ly is a blessing or a curse, TikTok would be a foreign concept to people walking the streets at the turn of the millennium.

Hell, there weren’t even smartphones yet.

In 2001, the Nokia 8250 was first released and featured the world’s first monochromatic display on a mobile device.

Even with the meteoric rise of TikTok over the past couple of years and its peak during quarantine, there’s still one thing I have failed to witness on the app or in other facets of my life.

I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends.