On Saturday, Penn State will run out of the tunnel of Beaver Stadium for the first time in 2019 with 100,000-plus fans screaming and yelling, but for them that might be the most exciting part of the day.

Or the tailgating before the game or just being back in State College for a weekend.

It’s safe to say the opening game for Penn State each season isn’t really remembered for the game itself.

The Nittany Lions start their home campaign against FCS opponent Idaho on Saturday and it appears another dull season opener is in the works for Penn State.

Penn State is 16-4 in the past 20 years in its opening game and have won 14 of its last 15 season opening games played in Beaver Stadium.

With the 2018 season opener against Appalachian State as a big outlier, most of the Nittany Lions’ season opening games in the past 20 haven’t been that thrilling.

Penn State averages a margin of victory of 25.4 points in its season openers in the past 20 seasons. The Nittany Lions average 32.6 points per game while its opponents average only 16.2.

So, who exactly has Penn State been playing in these 20 years to dominate opponents like this?

Well they’ve played Akron, a lot.

The Zips have been Penn State’s season opening opponent four times in the past 20 seasons, good for 20 percent of the games.

Penn State has handled Akron with relative ease each time, winning all four games by an average of 33 points.

Penn State has only played two other teams twice in that span, Temple and UCF.

Thirteen of Penn State’s past 20 season openers have been played against Group of Five teams. The Nittany Lions are 11-2 in these games. The loses were to Temple in 2015 and Ohio in 2012, which is Penn State’s only season opening loss at Beaver Stadium since 2001 when the Nittany Lions were dominated by then No. 2 Miami.

The Nittany Lions have only opened the season with three FCS opponents in the past 20 years. Penn State has dominated in these games outscoring opponents 151-31.

In the past 20 years, Penn State has only opened the season with four teams in a Power Five conference and since 2002, Syracuse has been the only Power Five team the Nittany Lions have opened their season with.

For three straight years, from 1999-2001, Penn State opened the season with Arizona, USC and Miami.

In the past 20 years, 18 of Penn State’s opening games have been played in the friendly confides of Beaver Stadium. The exception was the 2014 and 2015 season.

In 2014, Penn State was victorious over UCF on a last second field goal in Dublin.

The 2015 season opener was not as much of a pleasant memory for Penn State as the Nittany Lions were dominated at Lincoln Financial Field against Temple for the Owl’s first win over Penn State in 74 years.

This is the last time Penn State lost a season opening game.

Penn State’s run of three straight season opening victories is a lowly one compared to its streaks in the past.

The longest recent streak was from 2002-11 where the Nittany Lions won 10 straight opening games, all of which were played at Beaver Stadium.

To find Penn State’s longest unbeaten streak to open the season, you have to back a while. The Nittany Lions were unbeaten in season opening games from 1909-1930. They tied the opener in 1918 and broke the streak in 1931 with a 7-0 loss against Waynesburg.

This season Penn State will welcome another FCS opponent to open their season and it is a rare matchup.

From 2012-18, Penn State was one of just six power five schools to not play an FCS school. Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, USC and UCLA were the other five.

This season 46 different Power Five schools have scheduled games against FCS opponents.

Although Penn State isn’t one of the schools that consistently schedules FCS teams, they are a team that heavily schedules Group of Five teams, especially to open the season and this will be changing soon.

Next season, Penn State opens the season at home against Nevada, a Group of Five team but one that consistently reaches the six- and seven-win mark.

In 2021, Penn State will travel to Wisconsin to open the season. In 2022, Penn State also takes on a Big Ten opponent to open the season when they travel Purdue. Then finally in 2023, the Nittany Lions will welcome West Virginia into Beaver Stadium to open the year.

The majority of the last 20 years have seen Penn State open the season at home and roll to an easy victory.

But this is changing soon.

College football scheduling happens years in advance and the schedule the next few years for Penn State shows the growth of a program and the heights it can reach.

The Nittany Lions have yet to be able to reach the summit and make the College Football Playoff, so the schedule is changing to fit what the committee is looking for.

While Saturday’s matchup between Penn State and Idaho will be the first matchup ever between the teams, it may be the last as the Nittany Lions look to take that next step.

Times are changing and the opening games for Penn State might just become a little more exciting.