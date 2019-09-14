The 100th installment of the Penn State-Pitt rivalry did not disappoint.

The Nittany Lions got all they could handle from the Panthers, but ultimately were able to prevail in a 17-10 thriller at Beaver Stadium.

Our football staff gives grades on Penn State’s performance against the Panthers.

Offense: B-

Penn State’s offense put on quite the display in its first two games of the season.

However, the obvious increase in the level of competition proved to be a learning curve for the Nittany Lions.

Sean Clifford struggled throughout the contest, finishing just 14-of-30 for 222 yards. Clifford was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season and was running for his life for most of the night.

Penn State’s receivers were mostly held in check, but the silver lining for the Nittany Lions was the production they got out of their deep stable of running backs.

Journey Brown cleared 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career, Noah Cain totaled 40 yards and a touchdown on just six carries and Devyn Ford added a touchdown as well.

While Ricky Slade struggled on the ground, he did make an impact as a receiver, catching a 40-yard pass for his longest gain of the season.

The Nittany Lions were able to survive the upset trap, but it’s clear that Penn State has lots to work on.

Defense: B+

It wasn’t perfect, but Penn State’s defense certainly gets a passing grade from its performance against Pitt.

The Nittany Lions might’ve saved Penn State’s season with a goal line stand at the end of the fourth quarter.

Pitt had three plays from the one-yard line and came away with zero points.

But Penn State’s defense did more than just that one stop though. The Nittany Lions held the Panthers to 24 rushing yards in the game.

The reason the Nittany Lions didn’t get a better grade is they did have some troubles.

Kenny Pickett and Pitt did have some success throwing the ball and at times were picking apart the Penn State zone defense.

Also Penn State’s pass rush was nowhere to be found throughout the game as Penn State was only able to generate three sacks on Pitt’s 51 passing attempts.

Special Teams: B+

Jordan Stout was perfect. The first year Penn Stater broke the school’s all-time longest field goal record when he launched a 57-yarder through the uprights in the last few minutes of the first half, putting the Nittany Lions level with Pitt.

Stout also didn’t allow any attempts at a return on kickoffs as he had four touchbacks on as many kicks.

Where Penn State didn’t perform its best on special teams was at the return spot.

KJ Hamler was eager to get a chance to run back a kick, as he didn’t have many chances to do so in the first two games of the season.

Hamler was stopped short of the 25-yard line multiple times on kick returns.

Another error made by the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit was Dan Chisena’s 15-yard fair catch interference penalty.

Chisena entered the zone that the return man has protected before he caught the ball, resulting in a penalty.

Blake Gillikin was on form the entire game, as six of his seven punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Overall, there were some sloppy moments for the special teams unit but a lot of bright spots as well. Jordan Stout is proving to be one of Penn State’s more valuable offseason pickups.

Coaching: B-

This game was weird.

While Pitt’s decision to kick a field goal at the 1-yard line will be the topic of conversation, James Franklin wasn’t immune to questionable decisions.

For one, the Nittany Lions seemed unwilling to run the ball on 1st down, and with the way Pitt was defending the pass, it put the Nittany Lions in 2nd and long situations.

There were a couple of questionable 3rd down rushing calls in the game as well, but there wasn’t anything incredibly controversial, and nothing that cost the team in the end.