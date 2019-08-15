Editor's Note: This is the seventh installment of the Collegian Football Staff's 2019 position preview. Check out the defensive line preview here and the linebacker preview here.

Last season, Penn State’s special teams play had a major influence on the outcome of a handful of games.

KJ Hamler’s hesitant 50 yard kick return in the final minutes against Appalachian State set up the game-tying drive to force overtime, Johnathan Thomas ran a kickoff all the way to the six yard line to set up a touchdown that put the Nittany Lions back in the lead late in the third quarter against Indiana and Jake Pinegar led the Big Ten in total points among kickers as a freshman.

With the 2019 season fast approaching, Penn State has a lot to be excited about on special teams, as a majority of the key contributors from a year ago are returning to Happy Valley.

Punter

Blake Gillikin is entering his final year as a Nittany Lion and has set a high bar for himself.

“I want to be one of the best punters in the country, if not the best,” Gillikin said at Big Ten media day. “That starts with consistency.”

Gillikin had one of his least consistent seasons last year, but over his whole career at Penn State he has excelled.

Gillikin holds the Penn State record for career punting average, with 43.32 yards per punt and is the only punter in the school’s history to hit three punts over 70 yards.

“Any kid can hit a big ball,” Gillikin said, “But it's all about guys that can be repeatable and do it over and over again, so that’s really what I’ve worked on, I'm really honing in my process and making sure I can repeat it every single time.”

Cade Pollard and Tyler Goettie are the two punters behind Gillikin on the roster. Goettie transferred to the Nittany Lions this offseason from Norfolk State where he started for the past two seasons.

Kicker

Jake Pinegar made quite the entrance as a freshman starter last season. The Iowa native racked up the most points in the Big Ten with 101.

Pinegar had the quantity, but the quality wasn’t as consistent. Pinegar finished tenth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage with 66.7 percent.

But even without a stellar percentage, Pinegar’s volume made up for it. The freshman attempted the second most field goals in the Big Ten last season with 24 total attempts.

Assuming Pinegar improves his accuracy, he could be one of the Big Ten’s best kickers if he sees a similar number of opportunities as he did a season ago.

Behind Pinegar at the kicker position is Vlad Hilling, Rafael Checa, and Justin Tobin.

Returners

If you’ve been keeping up with Penn State training camp recently, you’ll know that there has been a lot of buzz around the idea of linebacker Micah Parsons returning kickoffs.

Parsons has been taking reps with the kick returners and its seeming like a real possibility.

But for now its assumed that KJ Hamler will be the main man when it comes to the return game.

Hamler was electric at the position last season with his ability to turn any return into six.

Hamler finished third in the Big Ten in yards per kickoff return with an average of 26.2 yards

Johnathan Thomas was alongside Hamler for kick returns last season, but only had the opportunity to return three kickoffs last year. Thomas has also since graduated and his spot as a secondary returner will need to be filled and it appears like Parsons is going to fill that role.

Deandre Thompkins started as the punt returner last year before Hamler took over, and Thompkins has since graduated.

Others

Special teams is an area where talented defensive players often get playing time early in their career, when they might not be able to crack the starting lineup yet.

The Nittany Lions have a few young linebackers who sit behind a very established and experienced starting group.

Brandon Smith, Jesse Luketa, and Lance Dixon are the future of the linebacking corps, but this season they will all likely have limited playing time at that position.

Smith was Penn State’s top ranked recruit this year, and made an impression throughout spring practices and in the Blue White game.

Dixon, another freshman, was a four star recruit out of Michigan.

Luketa is entering his sophomore season and will likely see an increase in playing time.

Another notable young player who will likely have a role on special teams is Joey Porter Jr., son of former NFL linebacker Joey Porter.

Porter, another four star recruit, played safety in high school.