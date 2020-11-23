In another chaotic week around the Big Ten, the outlooks of both divisions were shaken up once again with some critical matchups taking place.

There were six games around the conference this week, as Maryland-Michigan State was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak within the Terrapin program.

But here is what happened with the 12 teams that did take the field this weekend.

Northwestern gains inside track in the Big Ten West

In the biggest game in Evanston in quite some time, Pat Fitzgerald’s team — the defense specifically — came ready to play in an undefeated matchup against No. 10 Wisconsin.

As the Wildcats took on Paul Chryst’s group, all eyes were on Badger quarterback Graham Mertz, who was excellent in his short time as starter before the program’s temporary shutdown due to positive coronavirus tests.

But the redshirt freshman quarterback was kept quiet all night long and made some poor decisions when throwing the football.

He finished with three interceptions on the night, after not throwing one in his first two games and just seemed to have lost the mojo he had earlier in the season.

The Northwestern defense finished with five total turnovers in the game and gave up just one score in the 17-7 victory.

Buckeyes hold off Indiana

In a matchup of the Big Ten East unbeatens, Indiana gave Ohio State all it could handle as it looked for the program’s first win against the Buckeyes since 1988.

While Heisman candidate Justin Fields was able to ultimately get the job done, he had his toughest start of the season, throwing multiple uncharacteristic interceptions that kept the Hoosiers in the game.

The team continued to hang around and made some big plays on offense largely thanks to the efforts of wide receiver Ty Fryfogle.

It eventually got to a point where Tom Allen’s team was within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

But the explosiveness of Ohio State proved to be too much to overcome, as Indiana was defeated in Columbus 42-35.

Michigan survives

While Penn State is surely the most disappointing Big Ten team in 2020, the Wolverines are not too far behind.

In what was perhaps the biggest pressure game of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan tenure, this was a back and forth contest that saw both the Wolverines and the Scarlet Knights blow leads and manage to hurt themselves at one point or another.

But thanks to a final minute touchdown from Rutgers receiver Aron Cruickshank and a successful two-point conversion, the game went to overtime and would not be decided until three periods in.

Wolverine defensive back Daxton Hill picked off quarterback Noah Vedral and allowed the team to escape Piscataway victoriously and move to 2-3 on the year.

The struggling Nittany Lions will get to take on Michigan at the Big House next week as they look for win No. 1 on the season.