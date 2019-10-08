Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland received a racist letter criticizing his dreadlocks, and on Tuesday he responded.

In the note, he forgave the fan, saying "I forgive this individual because I'm nowhere close to perfect and I expect God to forgive me for all the wrong I've done in my life."

Earlier on Tuesday, James Franklin addressed the letter and Sutherland, saying, "He's the ultimate example of what our program is all about... I would be so blessed if my daughters would marry someone with his character and integrity one day."