Defensive end Najee Story has cut his college list down to five schools and Penn State is in the mix.
Story is a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.
MY TOP 5 NO PARTICULAR ORDER‼️ @OhioStateFB @GopherFootball @Vol_Football @NUFBFamily @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/fBgc119rmU— Najee Story (@Najeestory85) April 20, 2020
Tennessee along with three other Big Ten schools in Ohio State, Minnesota and Northwestern round out his current top five.
The class of 2021 product comes out of Solon, Ohio with an impressive 6-foot-4 235 pound frame.