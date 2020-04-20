Cotton Bowl Media Day, James Franklin
Penn State Head Football Coach, James Franklin, answers questions for media outlets during the Cotton Bowl Media Day on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Penn State plays in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the University of Memphis.

 James Leavy

Defensive end Najee Story has cut his college list down to five schools and  Penn State is in the mix.

Story is a 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.

Tennessee along with three other Big Ten schools in Ohio State, Minnesota and Northwestern round out his current top five.

The class of 2021 product comes out of Solon, Ohio with an impressive 6-foot-4 235 pound frame.

