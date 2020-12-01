In a normal season, Penn State would be out of bowl contention with a losing record already secured.

This season is different, though, as Penn State could find itself playing in the postseason despite a 1-5 start to its 2020 campaign.

The Nittany Lions currently sit dead last in the conference, with their only win coming Saturday against Michigan.

With three games left on its Big Ten schedule to bolster its winning percentage, Penn State could have a shot at making one of the bottom-tier bowl games in late December.

Here’s the most realistic path to a postseason for James Franklin and company.

Keep winning

This season, teams don’t even know if they’ll be able to compete each week.

They can control how they perform when they reach the field, though. And so far, Penn State hasn’t shown an ability to stick with other teams in the conference.

The Nittany Lions faltered in their first five games of the season, registering their first 0-5 record in school history, with losses to perennial bottom-feeders such as Nebraska and Maryland.

But with the Nittany Lions picking up a win over the Wolverines, they could potentially finish their conference slate with a 4-5 record at best.

And as other Big Ten programs navigate cancellations due to the coronavirus, Penn State could wind up with a top-6 win total in the league.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

What to expect from Penn State football’s opponent Rutgers As Penn State comes off of a win for the first time in 2020, it’s looking to keep its moment…

No cancellations

Penn State has seemingly done its job to contain the coronavirus within its program this season, as it’s one of just six Big Ten member schools to play a total of six games so far.

That’ll need to continue if it wants to increase its chances of making a bowl game.

While it may be out of their control, the Nittany Lions can’t afford to miss any of their next three games with just one win to their name right now.

If Penn State misses two of its next three, it would be impossible to secure a top-6 record in the conference — the best way to shoot for a bowl bid.

The specifics

Assuming Ohio State reaches the College Football Playoff as currently projected by CBS Sports and ESPN, 13 Big Ten programs will vie for five guaranteed bowl spots from affiliate sponsors.

As it currently stands, the Big Ten bowls are the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, the Vrbo Citrus Bowl and the Outback Bowl.

Another Big Ten bowl, the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, was canceled in October due to coronavirus concerns.

Every team in the conference — except for Nebraska — currently has a higher win total than the Nittany Lions, while no other team has amassed five or more losses.

This puts Franklin’s program in last place, but Penn State could move up the conference ladder with cancellations from other teams.

This season, every team in college football is eligible for the postseason — meaning each bowl can take whichever two teams it wants from its affiliated conferences.

And Penn State’s quest for a bid continues this week against Rutgers, as a win over the Scarlet Knights would help the Nittany Lions jump out of last place in the conference standings.