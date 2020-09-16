Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Quarterback Sean Clifford (14)
Buy Now

Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) celebrates with the crowd after the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 17 Memphis 53-39.

 Caitlin Lee

With the announcement of the Big Ten returning to a fall schedule, members of the Penn State program took to Twitter to celebrate.

The Big Ten announced its vote to move forward with a fall season, reversing course from the Aug. 11 decision to postpone it until the spring.

Previously vocal on their displeasure of the postponement, many Nittany Lion players tweeted in agreement with the decision to field a fall season.

Alongside the players, Penn State coaches also celebrated.

James Franklin was active on Twitter after the decision, reiterating his responsibility to act in his players’ best interests.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags