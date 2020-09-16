With the announcement of the Big Ten returning to a fall schedule, members of the Penn State program took to Twitter to celebrate.

The Big Ten announced its vote to move forward with a fall season, reversing course from the Aug. 11 decision to postpone it until the spring.

Previously vocal on their displeasure of the postponement, many Nittany Lion players tweeted in agreement with the decision to field a fall season.

Ayyy JB🤣🤣idk what we were doing in this but all I know is WE BACK!!!! @JourneyBrown6 https://t.co/kjUynIPm4X — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) September 16, 2020

WE ARE BACK BABYYYYYYYYY😛 https://t.co/HYqlbD8dYJ — Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) September 16, 2020

Been patiently waiting on this news🙏we baaaacckkk!! — Jake Pinegar (@jpinegar10) September 16, 2020

Alongside the players, Penn State coaches also celebrated.

James Franklin was active on Twitter after the decision, reiterating his responsibility to act in his players’ best interests.

Love you man, it’s about the players, always has been, always will be! Appreciate you brother — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 16, 2020

