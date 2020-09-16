With the announcement of the Big Ten returning to a fall schedule, members of the Penn State program took to Twitter to celebrate.
The Big Ten announced its vote to move forward with a fall season, reversing course from the Aug. 11 decision to postpone it until the spring.
Previously vocal on their displeasure of the postponement, many Nittany Lion players tweeted in agreement with the decision to field a fall season.
Ayyy JB🤣🤣idk what we were doing in this but all I know is WE BACK!!!! @JourneyBrown6 https://t.co/kjUynIPm4X— Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) September 16, 2020
October can’t come sooner🤧 https://t.co/hmO5UEyrhJ— Theo Johnson🇨🇦 (@theo_Johnson_) September 16, 2020
We Back!!!! pic.twitter.com/4yS8lHlM7k— Fred Hansard (@Fred_Hansard53) September 16, 2020
WE ARE BACK BABYYYYYYYYY😛 https://t.co/HYqlbD8dYJ— Jordan Stout (@JORDANSTOUT92) September 16, 2020
Been patiently waiting on this news🙏we baaaacckkk!!— Jake Pinegar (@jpinegar10) September 16, 2020
Mood #WeAre pic.twitter.com/tRUzIntHqM— Jesse Luketa 🇨🇦🇨🇩 (@OttawasVeryOwn) September 16, 2020
Alongside the players, Penn State coaches also celebrated.
We’re back!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QR2uMrQTCI— JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) September 16, 2020
Let’s go get it. #WeAre— Phil Trautwein (@CoachTrautFB) September 16, 2020
✌🏼 cranks!!! https://t.co/OZAR2pThqE— JaJuan Seider (@coachseider) September 16, 2020
James Franklin was active on Twitter after the decision, reiterating his responsibility to act in his players’ best interests.
#WeAre pic.twitter.com/HcxAM0A1DS— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 16, 2020
Love you man, it’s about the players, always has been, always will be! Appreciate you brother— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 16, 2020
#WeAre https://t.co/sayMHJza9s— James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 16, 2020
