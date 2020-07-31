During Penn State’s run of success in recent years, the defensive line has always been strong under James Franklin and position coach Sean Spencer.

The Nittany Lions ranked third in sacks and sacks per game in the Big Ten in 2019 and saw edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos become a highly touted NFL draft prospect as a result.

But with Gross-Matos and Spencer both moving on to the NFL, Penn State will search for players to step into key roles this season as the Nittany Lions seek its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

The key losses

Although the defensive line looks to be a strong point again for the Nittany Lions, it has also lost some crucial leaders this offseason — starting with the departure of defensive line coach and former leader of the "wild dogs," Spencer.

Spencer was known for his energy and strong relationships with the players, something that was recognized by the New York Giants, who made him a part of their coaching staff.

The team also lost two big presences on the line with both Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor both being selected in the NFL Draft

Gross-Matos recorded 40 total tackles and nine sacks in 2019 on his way to a first team All-Big Ten selection.

Windsor played in 47 games over his five years in Happy Valley and had some impressive production toward the end of his career. Windsor ended up being selected in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Toney to step up as leader

With the departure of Gross-Matos and Windsor, the veterans who remain will have to step in not only to fill the production, but to become leaders as well.

Shaka Toney is expected to be a leader on the defensive line and for the team as a whole this season.

He had a solid 2019 campaign with 6.5 sacks and 40 total tackles while helping the Nittany Lions take home a Cotton Bowl victory.

But with some unproven names within the front seven next season, Toney will be called upon in big situations.

And after playing and starting in all 13 games last season, Toney should slide into this role nicely and could boost his NFL Draft stock in the process.

Lack of depth

Although the defensive line has some serious upside with the projected starting group of Toney, PJ Mustipher, Antonio Shelton and Jayson Oweh, it certainly has less depth than it did in 2019.

This is why former 4-star recruit Shane Simmons will play a pivotal role of leading the second wave of pass rushers.

If Simmons as well as guys like Fred Hansard and Adisa Isaac can become a solid second unit, then it could turn Penn State’s front seven into one of the best in the country.

Having depth at any position is important, but defensive line depth specifically is crucial due to the amount of work that goes into rushing the quarterback throughout a full 60 minutes.

