Let’s be frank, Penn State just got past a difficult three-game stretch, but this is not the time to celebrate, because the next three-game stretch is even tougher.

Before the season, the Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State games were circled on the calendar, and the question was how Penn State would handle these contests.

It seemed likely the Nittany Lions were destined to drop one of those games, but that never happened.

Penn State’s 8-0 for the first time in over a decade, and we knew this previous stretch would be tough, but the next three games could be even tougher, and that was unexpected.

In two weeks, Penn State heads to Minnesota, and that may be the toughest game of the season to date.

Minnesota currently sits at 8-0 and No. 13 in the AP Poll, and this game could be the biggest game in Minneapolis in years.

Gopher head coach PJ Fleck has begun a campaign to get ESPN College Gameday to its campus, just showing how seriously that program is taking this game.

Going there in November wouldn’t have been easy anyway, but with the way they are playing, an upset is certainly in the cards.

Obviously we don’t have to talk about how important the trip to Columbus will be in terms of the Big Ten standings and playoff aspirations.

That game has been circled on the calendar for months, as any matchup between these two teams usually is.

But it’s the home game in between those two games that isn’t getting enough attention.

Indiana comes to Happy Valley in November, and that team is a quiet 5-2.

The two losses came against Ohio State and Michigan State, with the Hooisers winning their last three games.

The offense has looked strong, scoring over 30 points in every game but one.

That has trap game written all over it, so Penn State can’t afford to look ahead to Columbus.

Not only are these games against talented teams, the stakes have never been higher.

Penn State is right in the thick of the Big Ten title and playoff race, so every game is a must-win game.

With how the playoff committee operates, a team can afford to lose a game early and stay in the race.

At this point, any loss would eliminate them from the playoff bearing plenty of chaos.

And now, there’s expectations.

Fans were prepared for Penn State to lose one of the past three games, but now, any loss would be disappointing.

These next three games will be filled with immense pressure and stakes.

Penn State gets a break with a bye week before they face this gauntlet, so it’s important for them to take advantage of the rest.

Who knows what this team’s record will be when the Nittany Lions face the Buckeyes? Many fans are expecting a battle of undefeateds with a spot in the Big Ten title and possibly the playoff on the line.

But there is no guarantee it comes to that.