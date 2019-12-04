Following Penn State’s victory over Rutgers, tight end Pat Freiermuth announced that he would be returning to Penn State for another season. On Tuesday, center Michal Menet also announced that he would be returning to the Nittany Lions.

But finally on Tuesday night, Penn State had its first player declare for the NFL draft.

Yetur Gross-Matos will forgo his season season with the Nittany Lions, but at the end of the day for Penn State, its defensive line will be just fine next season.

Yes, Gross-Matos is one of the best defensive linemen in college football and he is a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection, but Penn State’s ‘wild dogs’ are one of the deepest, most talented position groups in the country.

Gross-Matos missed Penn State’s victory over Rutgers due to an injury and Jayson Oweh started in his place, a lineman who has made headlines all offseason for his “freakish” athletic abilities.

And as the season has gone on and Oweh has played more and more snaps, the redshirt freshman is starting to turn this athletic ability into production for Penn State.

Oweh finished the regular season with 12 tackles, including four tackles for loss and four sacks. The defensive end also forced two fumbles.

But the depth of Penn State at the defensive end position doesn’t stop there.

Another freshman, Adisa Isaac, is someone that Penn State players and coaches alike have been raving about and someone that Gross-Matos has even said reminds him of himself.

Isaac appeared in 10 games this season and finished with 14 total tackles, including three for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Penn State is also expected to return Shaka Toney, giving them three very high caliber defensive ends for next season.

Also keep in mind that Sean Spencer is one of the best defensive coaches in the country, not just along the defensive line, but defensive coaches in general.

Penn State is in a great spot to develop and mature talent.

The Nittany Lions are going to be able to absorb this blow to their defense line and frankly it isn’t by accident.

This news of Gross-Matos leaving shouldn’t come as a surprise. Prior to this season, Gross-Matos was labeled as one of the top defensive end prospects in the draft.

And after having yet another productive season, it makes sense for Gross-Matos to leave. He is an NFL caliber player and it is time for him to move on.

It will not be easy for Penn State to replace a player of this caliber, a player that ranked No. 7 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss per game and No. 5 in the conference for sacks per game.

Gross-Matos did all this while being doubled team for the majority of this season.

So yes, it isn’t going to be easy to replace a player as talented as Gross-Matos, but Penn State has the talent and pieces to do it.

The Nittany Lions knew Gross-Matos leaving was a possibility and are equipped to deal with the loss.

And that shows just how far this program has come, that it is able to absorb the loss of this type of player.