Penn State Football vs. Michigan, Yetur Gross-Matos (99)
Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) is blocked by a Michigan player during the Michigan vs. Penn State Football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Michigan defeated Penn State 42-7.

 John Stinely

CHICAGO — James Franklin announced that two players have been away from the team this summer due to a violation of team rules.

“Yetur [Gross-Matos] is suspended from the team for a violation of team rules at the end of spring,” Franklin said. “We’re expecting him back August 1.”

Franklin went on to say that running back Journey Brown was also suspended.

Gross-Matos recently made the Bednarik Award watch list for the best defensive player in the nation.

Brown is expected to get carries this season as one of three running backs that coaches have shown confidence in throughout the offseason.

