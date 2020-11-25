The NFL season continues to advance, as teams battle for playoff spots or tank their way to one of the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

A number of former Penn State players took the field this weekend for their respective teams.

Here is who impressed most in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin was nearly the hero in the Buccaneers’ Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Penn State receiver bullied his way in for a game-tying touchdown from Tom Brady with just 3:24 remaining in the game.

Chris Godwin FLEW to the endzone 🔥(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8YDqOarWF2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 24, 2020

While a late field goal from Rams kicker Matt Gay would end up winning it for Sean McVay’s team, Godwin’s effort did not go unnoticed.

The 6-foot-1 wideout finished the night with seven receptions for 53 yards, as well as that late score, and he continues to be a dynamic playmaker for that offense.

Amani Oruwariye

Amani Oruwariye is continuing his impressive season in the defensive backfield for the Detroit Lions.

While Detroit's offense struggled immensely with a shutout Sunday, Oruwariye was able to pick up his first interception of the season at an extremely opportune time.

The second-year corner read the throw of Carolina backup quarterback PJ Walker to perfection, and was able to create a turnover in the end zone, just as the Panthers were getting ready to score.

Oruwariye’s bounce back season indicates the Lions likely have a bright future in terms of cornerbacks, with Oruwariye and 2020 first round pick Jeff Okudah as the nucleus moving forward.

Adrian Amos

Adrian Amos is continuing to be a defensive cornerstone on a legit Green Bay team in 2020.

While the Packers fell to the Colts in overtime Sunday afternoon, Amos had seven total tackles, as well as a pass deflected in the loss.

The former Penn State safety is third on Green Bay in tackles, but is the first among defensive backs on the team, with 44 total on the season.

While Matt LaFleur’s team fell to 7-3 with the loss, the Packers still hold the top spot in the NFC North’s standings.

