Every season, hundreds of college football players across the nation have a choice — whether they should return to college for another season or declare for the NFL Draft

This season, a number of Penn State players are tasked with deciding if the Cotton Bowl will be the final game in their Penn State career or if they have another season ahead of them.

And often this is one of the hardest decisions of their life.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this difficult, this stressful,” wide receiver KJ Hamler said. “It’s like recruiting when you are trying to pick a school. This can mess up your future if you stay or leave.”

Hamler has said that he will announce his decision following the Cotton Bowl.

But sometimes this decision is a little easier, as tight end Pat Freiermuth admittedly didn't think about his decision to return to Penn State that much.

“I talked to my parents when it came out and I’m just not ready to leave,” Freiermuth said. “I still have things I need to accomplish individually and as a team.”

“Somebody told me that I would have to live by myself in a city and I want to stay with my friends and experience college.”

Freiermuth and offensive linemen Will Fries and Michal Menet have already announced they are returning to Happy Valley next season.

“I think becoming a bigger, stronger player is really important to me,” Fries said about what he is hoping to gain from the extra year in college. “Just understanding scheme more, recognizing coverages and things like that.”

“Growing like a more developed player overall and I think just continuing to hone my craft both in the run and pass game. I think using my hands, working my feet and keep getting better in that area is really beneficial.”

So far, the only Penn State player to declare for the NFL Draft early is defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

“I had a lot of good information but it still wasn’t an easy decision,” Gross-Matos said. “I love my family here at Penn State, my coaches, all the staff members here and the brothers is my room so it was really hard to decide that I’m not going to be here next year to play with them but I know it is the right decision.”

Gross-Matos will play in the Cotton Bowl for Penn State despite a recent trend of top players declaring for the draft and skipping their respective bowl games in order to get a head start on draft preparation.

“I wanted to see it out. See it through,” Gross-Matos said when asked why he will play in the Cotton Bowl. “I started the season. I wanted to finish it.”

And in order to get these players to make the ‘right decision’ whether it is staying or leaving, Penn State and James Franklin offer these players a variety of resources.

“What we do is right when the regular season ends, I set up meetings with all of those guys and their parents and we put an extensive amount of work in of projections of where we think they are based on conversations with GMs and scouts and all those types of things,” Franklin said.

Franklin also said that the NFL allows Penn State to submit the names of five players to get evaluations from the NFL about their draft status.

And once all of these evaluations are completed, Franklin feels it is “pretty cut and dry” about what the best decision for the players is.

“It's first round, you really should plan on making that decision and moving on,” Franklin said. “You've got the second round, which is pretty much a personal decision but probably leaning more towards leaving.”

“And then you've got the third round or lower that all the data says that you should go back to school. But then obviously there's a lot of family dynamics and things like that that go into it.”

According to Freiermuth, he was projected as a late second round to early third round draft which wasn’t enough to make him consider leaving Penn State.

“My goal ever since I started playing football was to be a first rounder or as close to that as possible,” Freiermuth said. “I still have things that I need to develop so there is a lot of opportunity for growth.”

But at the end of the day, no matter the projections, Franklin makes sure that the players understand it is a personal decision — one that he, their parents or anyone else can’t make.

“For us, we do not recruit them,” Franklin said. “I know some programs do that. I don't recruit them. My belief is we give them all the information that them and their family can make educated decisions.”

“Then once they do, we're going to love them and support the heck out of them to help them reach their dreams.”

Penn State provides all of this support and all of these resources for good reason, in order to benefit from the decisions these players make.

“The thing I think that's interesting that a lot of times I think the players they're uncomfortable having the conversation with you because they think you're just going to tell them to come back,” Franklin said. “And the reality is you want it to be a win-win.”

“So if they leave early, it's in their best interests and our best interests that they get drafted as high as possible because that allows us to show our current players and the next recruits that, look, if you come here you can get drafted high. And if they come back to school, it's in our best interests to make sure that whatever they were projected at the year before, that the following year they're higher.”

Then, on top of all this support from the school and coaches, this select number of players have resources in their own locker room.

Players who went through this process before that can help guide them.

And this season a lot of this responsibility fell on offensive guard Steven Gonzalez, who decided to return to Penn State this season instead of heading to the NFL.

“I mean it’s tough. You have to pick the agent. You’ve got to pick where you are going to train. There are a lot of things you have to weigh in,” Gonzalez said. “Also you kind of have to see where your stock grade is and if you aren’t comfortable with that and your family and friends aren’t comfortable with that, then it is better to stay.”

“If you have a good grade and are a first, second rounder then it is probably better to go.”

Gonzalez specifically mentioned that he spoke to Fries, Menet and Gross-Matos already about their decisions.

But still the decision isn’t easy and weighs a lot on a player’s mind.

“I’m really just waiting on God to give me a sign. I think it’s a win-win for me to stay or leave but you always have to write the pros and cons down,” Hamler said. “I always go to my quiet places and ask God what to do, write down pros and cons about staying or leaving.”

“I’ve talked to Coach Parker a lot and my mother and father are a big role in this process. It is just a lot of thought.”

But at the end of the day, Hamler knows the decision has to come from within and do whatever is best for him.

“It’s been really a big help but I don’t really like to ask people for help,” Hamler said about the resources Penn State provides. “I usually make the decisions on my own because I am 20 years old now. As a grown man, I have to make grown man decisions.”