Penn State’s defense will be without former stars Yetur Gross-Matos, Micah Parsons, Garrett Taylor and John Reid this season.

The loss of those players leaves holes that need to be filled, but James Franklin is confident he's got the defensive depth to make it work.

Each level of the defense lost at least one starter from 2019, and there’s a high level of competition for those open spots.

In the secondary, Taylor and Reid were two veterans who played key roles as leaders and playmakers for the defense.

Now, senior safety Lamont Wade is the most experienced member of the secondary, and what he’s seen from that group has been encouraging.

“That’s the best thing about this year — I feel like whenever you’re on teams like this that have a lot of competition, you have Tyler Rudolph who can play either [safety] position, you got Ji’Ayir Brown who came from Lackawanna,” Wade said. “Jonathan Sutherland, who’s had a plethora of playing time and guys like Drew Hartlaub, who runs a freaking 4.2 and doesn’t even have to stretch.”

Jaquan Brisker is going to take on the second safety spot, but the third spot is often going to play a starter’s equivalent of snaps when Wade is in the star position covering the slot.

“We have depth everywhere and it’s good to see guys competing right now, because with me playing at the star, there does have to be that third safety spot,” Wade said. “I feel like guys are fighting and clawing. We have so much depth in the room, it’s literally a wide open competition — that’s what makes this program so great.”

The linebacking corps is the level of the defense that will look the most different after the departures of all three starters from last year’s team.

Cam Brown, Jan Johnson and Parsons are all gone, but the three players who are set to take their place — Brandon Smith, Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks — got important reps last season as Penn State often turned to its second unit at the position.

“We all have not really the same type of game, but we bring different flavors to the table,” Smith said. “I’m not concerned about our confidence and our abilities. I have full confidence in us as a unit.”

As for the guys behind Smith and the rest of the starters, they’re going to see action right away and contribute to add to the depth the linebacker position has utilized so effectively in recent years.

“They’re going to get thrown into the fire real quick,” Smith said. “Some maybe for longer, some maybe for shorter. We just don’t know right now — that all depends on them and how much they want to work.”

Even as a true sophomore, Smith sees his role as a mentor for the rest of the position group now that he is in a starting spot.

“For me, it’s just my job to make sure whoever is behind me, whether it’s Curtis [Jacobs] or Zuriah [Fisher], to make sure they’re up to date and they get all the help they need,” Smith said. “Just being able to know more, I have to be the person that shelters them and helps them out to make sure they know what they’re doing at all times.”

The defensive line is another spot where young players are going to have an increased role this season.

Jayson Oweh is slated to take over Gross-Matos’ vacant spot at defensive end, while sophomore Adisa Isaac is also in line for more playing time.

Shane Simmons, Judge Culpepper and Fred Hansard are all listed as backups despite having multiple years within the program and can provide the needed depth on the defensive line, along with a freshman class that includes multiple 4-star recruits in Cole Brevard and Coziah Izzard.

“We have older guys who are in position ready to play, we have a lot of young guys as well,” senior defensive tackle Antonio Shelton said. “We have to make sure everybody’s ready — there’s a standard.

“Coach Pry says it all the time — it doesn’t matter who’s out there on the field, you’re expected to uphold the standard.”

