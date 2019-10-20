Three plays in the second half shaped the outcome of the annual White Out game in Beaver Stadium — they were all made by KJ Hamler.

It looked like Penn State would be able to ride out a multiple score lead after an explosive first half, but then the offense stalled out, giving Michigan a chance.

After going up 21-0, the Nittany Lions had five straight drives that ended in punts, and Michigan crawled its way back into the contest.

But on that sixth drive, Hamler took the top off the Wolverines defense for a 53-yard score and injected the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history with the energy it had been lacking since the first half.

“I knew as soon as I looked at the coverage,” Hamler said.

Michigan’s defense seemed lost pre-snap, and when the weak side safety stepped up, Hamler took his route to that side of the field, leaving his defender in the dust and was in acres of space.

“That was just coverage recognition, basically, me reading the coverage and picking the right route,” Hamler said. “Most of the time I have three different options in a play, so just reading the coverage recognition and it was just wide open for me. I just thank the lineman for holding up and thank [Sean Clifford] for putting it there, we’ve been practicing that all week.”

The relationship between Clifford and Hamler is something special, and it continues to grow as the season goes on.

The two have known each other dating back to high school when Clifford recruited Hamler to join him at Penn State, with the pitch that nights like these were what the future held.

“I’m just so excited that he’s playing so well, he’s the hot hand,” Sean Clifford said. “I’m just trying to get him the ball as much as possible, you know, we talked about it in high school and now just everything coming together, it’s very cool.”

Hamler finished the night with six receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns, but Hamler’s favorite play wasn’t the explosive 53-yard touchdown, it was actually the play before.

On third down and five, backed up in their own territory, the Nittany Lions had just given up a touchdown to the Wolverines and the offense hadn’t done anything in five drives — it looked like another three and out was on tap.

“If I had to choose [my favorite play] I would choose the third down conversion that I made, it was a read-route, I caught a slant across the middle, keeping our team alive, I think that helps us confidence-wise and field position-wise as well.”

Hamler converted, giving the offense its first first down in what seemed like forever, and the very next play was the touchdown that ended up being the difference in the end — but not without one last bit of magic from No. 1.

The defense did its job, and shut down what would end up being Michigan’s last offensive effort.

“We really had to stay calm, I think the defense did a heck of a job on that goal line stand,” Hamler said. “That really helped us and gave us way more confidence.”

But when Penn State got the ball back deep inside its own territory, the team needed a first down to run out the clock fully.

Two plays gained seven yards, and with just under two minutes remaining, the Nittany Lions’ offense was faced with a third down and three to convert for the win.

Of course, James Franklin put the ball in Hamler’s hands — but this time as a running back.

The junior receiver took the handoff from his quarterback and ran it up the middle.

“I haven’t played running back since little league, so that was something new for me,” Hamler said. “It was a hard hit but I had to do what I had to do for the team.”

The receiver, and part-time running back, was hurt on the play, but eventually walked off the field under his own power, and to the crowd chanting his name.

“I wasn’t nervous, I was telling everybody on the offense ‘this is how legends are made, we gotta do something legendary right now,’” Hamler said. “Last year we lost the White Out, I really wasn’t going home with a loss under my belt, so us as a team, we stuck it out, we ride together we die together.”