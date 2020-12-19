Blue-White, Beaver Stadium
Buy Now

The parking lots surrounding Beaver Stadium sit empty on Saturday, April 18, 2020, the intended date of the 2020 Blue-White Game.

 Lindsey Toomer

Penn State fans had mixed opinions when the program announced it won’t partake in a postseason this year.

A decision made by the players, the Nittany Lions will forego a potential bowl opportunity to give members of the program “an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”

Many fans were supportive of the team’s decision to finish with a 4-5 record.

Some, however, didn’t understand why the team elected to bookend its campaign.

Others were just unhappy they won’t get to watch the Nittany Lions anymore this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags