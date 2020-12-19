Penn State fans had mixed opinions when the program announced it won’t partake in a postseason this year.

A decision made by the players, the Nittany Lions will forego a potential bowl opportunity to give members of the program “an opportunity for our guys to go home, see family and recharge for the spring semester.”

Many fans were supportive of the team’s decision to finish with a 4-5 record.

Definitely understandable. Go hug your families. — Penn State Unrivaled (@unrivaled_psu) December 20, 2020

It’s sad but I understand their decision. At least they’re ending the season on a 4-game winning streak. Make it five straight wins to start 2021! — Alex Wahl (@AlexWahlReport) December 20, 2020

Very proud of you this season and support your decision #WeAre — Bob (@NittanyBob) December 20, 2020

You guys really fought hard in the last month & I really like the young pieces that are in place. Looking forward to what happens next. #WeAre — Michael Anderson (@Beastmike) December 20, 2020

They played hard all season and got it to click for 4 straight to finish it off. They deserve to be around their loved ones. — Ian Farr (@IBFarr) December 20, 2020

Good. The players made the decision and it was backed by the admin. It was a tough year and those men deserve to be home with their families. It will be a huge boost for morale. They finally put the players over the $$. — Matt Hawley (@Mr_Hawley47) December 20, 2020

Some, however, didn’t understand why the team elected to bookend its campaign.

Nonsense. How about building for the future, extra practices, etc.? I appreciate that it has been a tough year on everyone involved and earnestly appreciate the sacrifices, but for a base 5 million a year, James could hold off seeing the family for another week. — PSU8992 (@PSU8992) December 20, 2020

why — Nittany Media (@Nittany_Network) December 20, 2020

Boooooo! — Monkee Sass (@MonkeeSass) December 20, 2020

Others were just unhappy they won’t get to watch the Nittany Lions anymore this season.

Sad — Aidan Doc🧸 (@ReagorSZN) December 20, 2020

😭 — Robert Murray (@Rmurray310) December 20, 2020

Say it ain't so, there won't be any Mayo! pic.twitter.com/CZUD08ANd0 — Steve Tuttle (@SteveTu73357179) December 20, 2020

