ARLINGTON, Texas –– In August, Micah Parsons shared a piece of advice that he was told by Mark Dupuis, a graduate assistant with the Penn State football program –– a piece of advice that motivates and drives him to this day.

Dupuis explained to Parsons that he needed to take steps from being a killer on the field, to a serial killer and finally to an assassin.

Parsons labeled himself as a serial killer saying that “even the greats aren’t assassins yet” and labeled NFL superstar Aaron Donald as a player who had flashes like an assassin.

But on Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, Parsons took that step.

Parsons was an assassin.

The sophomore linebacker was honored as the Cotton Bowl’s most outstanding defensive player and frankly, the decision wasn’t up for debate.

Parsons finished the game with 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

“This was another level,” Parsons said.

And after he received the award, the first thing he told Penn State’s defensive coordinator Brent Pry was “I told you so.”

According to Parsons, he told Pry every day this week that he was going to win the award, a mindset that Parsons turned into reality.

“That is the type of mindset that I have. Know before it happens,” Parsons said. “You can’t be surprised in your moment. You have to know your moment is there and when you are on the biggest stage, it's time to shine.”

Parsons was all over the field, constantly breaking up plays, clogging running lanes,making big hits or pressuring the quarterback on a blitz.

“You got to play your game,” Parsons said. “You can’t let others take you out of your game.”

“I just had to play my game and nobody else's that is when the plays come to you.”

But one play certainly stood out to him as one to remember.

Early in the first quarter, Memphis had the ball and was driving and ran a reserve, a reserve that got blown up in the backfield with a massive hit by Parsons.

“That was the one that I was like ‘oh yeah, it’s time,’” Parsons said.

But that wasn’t the only high caliber play that Parsons made on Saturday, his one quarterback hurry caused a momentum changing pick-six and his forced fumbles came at critical times in the game.

When Penn State’s defense needed a play, Parsons was the one to make it.

And according to Parsons, it was no surprise to him that today was the day he had a career game, simply because it was raining.

“Anytime it rains, I know I will have a good game. So when it started raining this morning, I texted my mom and my dad in a group chat and said ‘a storm is coming, this is great’ and I ended up having one of the best games of my life.”

Parsons continued by saying that it all started when he played youth football and had a great game in the rain, this trend continued in high school and is now on full display at the college level.

“That Pitt game last year was one of my first best games,” Parsons said. “Then it started to rain at this Pitt game, had another good game.”

“So then it started raining at Michigan State, had another good game and I’m like ‘the rain is my thing.’”

And when a player is having a career game like Parsons did on Saturday, it inspires the whole team.

“You get ecstatic. Watching that kid grow, wherever he is, it’s been a blessing for me honestly,” linebacker Cam Brown said. “Just watching him mature and the way he plays. He plays hard. Y’all see he makes plays.”

“It motivates the team. It motivates you to want to play harder. The sky is the limit for him.”

Brown and Jan Johnson both played their final games in Penn State uniforms on Saturday and both had one last chance to play with Parsons.

“I’m just happy that I could’ve helped him in any way. It means a lot that I can see him doing well,” Johnson said. “He is an unbelievable player and I don’t think he has reached his full potential yet.”

“I think there is still more to come.”

And the influence that Parsons had on the game was one that extended beyond the defensive side of the field, the offensive players took notice.

“Micah makes plays that people aren’t supposed to make,” tight end Pat Freiermuth said. “He is an impressive athlete and an awesome football player I’m happy that he is on my team.”

Although, Lamont Wade might’ve summed up Parsons’ game the best with simply — “that boy, he is a dog.”

But even after having the best game of his career, in the last game of the season, Parsons isn’t satisfied.

“I’ve just got to build on it. No one is perfect,” Parsons said. “I’ve got to keep learning. I’ve got to keep doing more, keep helping the younger guys… You’ve just got to keep building on top of this, and we’re just going to keep getting better and better.”

In fact, Parsons is setting his eyes on another goal next season. The Heisman Trophy.

“I think the door is open… I have a chance to do it,” Parsons said. “Just being able to get to the table would be an extreme blessing and an extreme honor for myself and this program.”

“To be able to do that and influence the kids, all defenders around the country and high school and things like that. That would be ridiculous.”

And according to Parsons, the way he will accomplish this great accomplishment is through hard work and belief.

“It’s just following God’s plan. I always tell people you can’t go out of your way to make the play, let the play come to you and that’s what I do,” Parsons said. “You can’t force things to happen. It’s either in God’s plan or not so there isn’t much I can force to make it happen. If it’s in God’s will, it’s in God’s will.”