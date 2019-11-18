Penn State’s defense gave up over 400 yards for the second straight week and all of a sudden, a unit that was considered one of the best in the country has a myriad of question marks.

Indiana found a lot of success in the passing game against Penn State, but did it in a much different way than Minnesota.

The Gopher attacked Penn State with RPOs and quick hitting routes while Indiana took advantage of what the Nittany Lions gave them to find success.

In the first quarter, Penn State’s defense was aggressive.

The Nittany Lions blitzed a lot of linebackers and often stuck to man coverage on the outside, sometimes with safety help over the top and sometimes without it.

On this third down play, Penn State sends Micah Parsons on a blitz and is in man coverage and Tariq Castro-Fields simply gets beat.

Castro-Fields isn’t out of position, he is just put in a tough spot and doesn’t get his head turned around quick enough to make a play on the ball.

At the end of the day though, it is fantastic execution by the Indiana offense and an excellent throw in order to pick up the big gain.

Indiana saw the matchup, took what they were given and executed.

Later in the same drive, Penn State’s secondary gets exposed.

The Nittany Lions blitz a cornerback and a safety, but Indiana catches them with a fantastic play design which was coupled with poor communication from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions appear to give the Hoosiers a cover 6 look on this play, or what is supposed to be cover 6.

The cornerback on the far side is responsible for the flat on that side of the field which is why he holds his position at the snap of the ball.

Penn State also has a safety over the top on that side of the field since Indiana put no receivers on that side of the field.

The linebackers for Penn State drop back to cover the middle part of the field, as they have no responsibility deep.

It appears like John Reid is responsible for the deep middle zone on the near side of the field, where the X receiver hauls in the touchdown.

Indiana runs the halfback out in the flat, giving Penn State an initial screen read, but the Hoosiers also send the X receiver on a fly route.

Reid is held up with the screen pass read and allows the X receiver to cross his face and get behind, which is fundamentally something you do not do despite the read you are given.

Here is another angle of the play. Penn State’s secondary is chasing the play the whole time as nobody is near the receiver.

It was very ugly execution from Penn State.

Later in the first quarter, on third down, Penn State once again is aggressive and sends pressure, lining up in man coverage across the board with a safety over the top.

Lamont Wade, just flat out gets burned on this play.

He allows the receiver to cross his face without getting hands on him or attempting to disrupt his route and ultimately it leads to a big gain for the Hoosiers.

The safety, that is supposed to help over the top, was drawn to a flag route, that Jan Johnson got burned on as he was in a mismatch.

Indiana, just simply took what the Nittany Lions gave them, and knew that Penn State couldn’t matchup with them one-on-one.

In response, Penn State got more conservative on the defensive side of the ball in the second half.

There was a lot more zone coverage and a lot less blitzing, but Indiana also found success against that, once again, taking what Penn State gave them.

On this third down play, Indiana’s receiver just finds a pocket in the zone, at the first down marker and sits there. Peyton Ramsey delivers the ball to him and it's an Indiana first down.

One massive issue with this play for Penn State is the missed tackle by Cam Brown.

Brown is in a position to make the play and possibly stop the Hooisers short of the first down marker, but he misses.

Instead of moving his feet and driving through the tackle, he dives, a lazy effort that results in a much larger gain for Indiana.

Later in the third quarter, Indiana does the exact same thing to pick up another first down.

Indiana’s tight end just finds a hole in the zone, executes and picks up a first down.

Penn State let Indiana dink and dunk its way down the field and was often in the right stop or a step behind where the Nittany Lions needed to be in order to make a play on the ball, or make the tackle a few yards earlier.

Missed tackles plagued Penn State in the second half and when you are primarily playing one coverage, you need to execute tackling when you have the opportunity.

Because in zone coverage, a missed tackle turns a 5-yard gain into a 15-yard gain and against Indiana, it didn’t cost Penn State, but against Ohio State it will.