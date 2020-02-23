Former Penn State defensive end Daniel Joseph has announced that he is transferring to NC State on Twitter.

Joseph will be a grad transfer and will be eligible for the Wolfpack immediatley this season.

Joseph, an Ontario, Canada native, was a four-star recruit in 2016 and was originally committed to NC State before ultimately ending up at Penn State.

His career at Penn State has ended with 29 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Joseph appeared in three games in 2019 and recorded two tackles against Idaho, including a solo sack. In the game against Buffalo, Joseph also assisted on two tackles and registered a half-tackle for loss.