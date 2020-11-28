For the second straight week, Penn State will have a noon kickoff.

The Nittany Lions' game next Saturday against Rutgers will kick off at noon and will be broadcast on FS1 or BTN.

Penn State picked up its first win of the season Saturday against Michigan, while Rutgers earned its second victory of the year against Purdue.

The Nittany Lions have not lost to Rutgers since 1988 and won 27-6 in 2019.

