EAST LANSING, Mich. — Last week, Penn State’s defense allowed a season-high 21 points and looked worn out near the end.

On Saturday, several Nittany Lions exited with injuries and opportunities for rest became limited.

But this time around, a handful of young players stepped in and delivered.

Over the course of Penn State’s 28-7 win over Michigan State, cornerbacks John Reid and Trent Gordon exited with injuries.

In their place, Marquis Wilson got significant reps and made the most of it.

The freshman secured his first interception of his career, a moment that felt even sweeter with the importance of his performance.

“That’s my little man,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “I saw him come in as a freshman, so I was super excited.”

Penn State’s depth is something that James Franklin has always been proud of, and Saturday’s win exemplified that.

“The depth was huge for us. You look around college football, the best programs are able to put a first team, a second team, a third team in and there’s not really a whole lot of drop-off…” Franklin said. “The fact that we’re able to put Trent Gordon in, he plays well, he has to come out, Marquis goes in, he plays well and gets an interception. You gotta do that.”

A lot of that relies on the mentality of this team, and the idea that when your number is called you have to step up is something that this team preaches.

Garrett Taylor, one of the most experienced members of the defense, knows how important that is.

“It’s huge. We always talk about that next man up mentality,” Taylor said. “That’s something special about this defense, this team. We’ve got a lot of depth. Just to be able to have guys going down left and right and the next man up stepping in and making plays was big for us.”

And it doesn’t stop at the injury replacements.

The starting linebackers were as dominant as ever, with Micah Parsons, Cam Brown and Jan Johnson leading the team in tackles.

But it was more young depth that made some of the biggest impact plays in the game.

Redshirt freshman Jayson Oweh had two sacks and two forced fumbles in the game, and his teammates were happy to see him show off his talent.

“I’m just happy that boy is finally using his speed and being violent,” defensive end Shaka Toney said. “Jayson Oweh is a freak of nature and people are going to be scared of him these next couple of years in the Big Ten. He’s relentless, athletic, and now he’s confident.”

There were a handful of depth defenders making an impact in this game, whether it was replacing an injured player or not, just showing the potential this unit has.

“Always having depth is good,” Castro-Fields said. “Everyone is an injury away from playing. When a person gets in he can’t make an excuse of ‘I didn’t take a certain amount of reps during practice.’ Everyone was ready.”

After last week, this is a huge step forward.

A big reason why some people saw this contest as a possible trap game was because it’s difficult for a likely worn-out defense to have to go on the road again a week later.

But after some work in the film room, they knew what they had to do.

“Obviously we didn’t go out and perform like we wanted to against Michigan,” Taylor said. “We went in on Sunday, watched the film, made some corrections and made sure everyone was on board with what our expectations are. Then we came out today and executed against a good team.”

This week saw the return of the defense many on the team described as a “championship level defense.”

“We got back to who we are,” Oweh said. “Stopping the run, pressuring the quarterback.”

But they’re still not completely satisfied. They don’t like giving up any points.

With a bye week coming up, Penn State’s ready to move forward.

“You can take a little breath,” Oweh said. “But tomorrow we’re right back to it.”