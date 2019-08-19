When James Franklin first took ever at Penn State, the preseason AP poll was an afterthought.

But now, as Franklin enters his sixth season in Happy Valley, the question isn't whether or not the Nittany Lions will be featured in the AP Top 25, but where they'll be ranked at.

To start the 2019 season, the answer is No. 15.

This comes after a 2018 season in which the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 10 to start the season, but finished at No. 17 after losing to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

At No. 15, Franklin and company are the third highest ranked Big Ten squad, coming in behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Michigan (No. 7). Four B1G teams were also feature in the AP poll, with Michigan State (No. 18), Wisconsin (No. 19), Iowa (No. 20) and Nebraska (No. 24) all cracking the top 25.

Here's how the entire top 25 was ranked:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Oregon

12. Texas A&M

13. Washington

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Auburn

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Wisconsin

20. Iowa

21. Iowa State

22. Syracuse

23. Washington State

24. Nebraska

25. Stanford