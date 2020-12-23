As the dust settles from a chaotic 2020 season for Penn State, it is time as always to say some goodbyes.

With Micah Parsons and Pat Freiermuth already putting their names in the 2021 NFL Draft, it is likely that more Penn Staters will choose to play at the next level.

And while the NCAA will allow student-athletes to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility, others may feel they are ready to move on.

So here are the Nittany Lions most likely to leave Happy Valley for the NFL.

Jayson Oweh, defensive end

Jayson Oweh was able to show off his uncanny athleticism during the 2020 season, as his breakout campaign earned him recognition across college football.

Oweh had 38 total tackles, which led all defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions. He also received recognition in the Big Ten, earning first team honors as selected by the coaches and second team selected by the media.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound edge rusher was intricate in the Penn State run defense this season and was in the backfield quite often.

He was held without a sack though in 2020, which may hurt his stock, but also indicates that he still has room for growth at the NFL level.

He is likely to go in the second round, but could sneak into the first once he participates in the NFL Combine and his pro day.

Jahan Dotson, wide receiver

It may not have been clear in September, but it is clear now — Jahan Dotson should be heading for the NFL.

Dotson carried an inexperienced Penn State wide receiver corps in 2020 by leading the Big Ten in both receiving yards with 884 and touchdowns with eight.

But despite the success for the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native, many mock drafts still have Dotson as a day three pick, likely going anywhere from the fifth to seventh round.

That is likely due to the receiver’s lack of size at 5-foot-11 and 183 pounds, but given his leap from last year in terms of speed and athleticism, any team who gets Dostson should consider itself lucky with the production he had this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Rasheed Walker, offensive tackle

After a solid 2019 campaign as a redshirt freshman, Walker was able to adjust to a new offensive coordinator as well as a new offensive line coach.

With those obstacles during a pandemic-ridden season, he was still able to perform at a high level in 2020, while showing off some impressive athleticism for a prospect of his size.

That athleticism may lead to Walker eventually switching sides on the offensive line, which could end up allowing the 310-pound lineman to go higher in the draft.

He could be a day two pick, likely in the mid-second to third round.

Shaka Toney, defensive end

A staple on the Penn State defensive line for the past three seasons has been redshirt senior Shaka Toney.

Toney has had a big impact in Happy Valley over his career, totaling 115 tackles with 20.5 sacks in 47 games played.

Plus, his leadership ability has been noticeable, so organizations who are in search of a developed edge rusher with decent size and a high football IQ will definitely be in the mix for Toney.

The Philadelphia native is likely to go in the third to fourth round and could bring immediate depth to any defense he goes to.

Michal Menet, center

Another prospect able to progress as the 2020 season went along was center Michal Menet.

The redshirt senior has started on the Penn State offensive line for the past three seasons, while also serving as an offensive captain for the last two.

While Menet has some solid pros to his game with an ideal build and increased mobility, he is also a true-center, meaning he will unlikely be able to move to other parts of an offensive line.

That versatility can be critical in the NFL, but the 6-foot-4 interior lineman should land somewhere on day three of the draft.

Jaquan Brisker, safety

Safety Jaquan Brisker may end up going all the way from junior college to the NFL.

The two-year Nittany Lion received first-team All American accolades from Pro Football Focus this season, as he was graded as one of the top tackling safeties in the country.

Brisker’s play inside the box has caught eyes in 2020, and scouts should be intrigued by his size as well as his physical ability.

His stock, along with Dotson’s, were likely the biggest risers this season for Penn State, as he may end up going as early as the fourth round in the 2021 draft.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE