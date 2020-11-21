Led by Will Levis, Penn State trotted onto the natural Beaver Stadium grass with players donning the program’s “Generations of Greatness” uniforms.

The threads showcase the Nittany Lions’ rich history on the gridiron and pay homage to the dominant teams of decades past by replicating the throwback style.

Well, they’re supposed to.

In a 41-21 loss to Iowa Saturday, Penn State put on an embarrassing performance in the uniforms that aim to celebrate the winning tradition of the 145-year-old football team.

With the loss, James Franklin’s program dropped to 0-5 for the first time in school history and has cemented a losing record for the first time since a 4-7 campaign in 2004.

The Nittany Lions failed to excel in any aspect of the game, but the worst indictment for the winless team wasn’t something quantifiable on the stat sheet.

It was the complete lack of effort in a winnable home game.

When dropped into the game in the second half, Sean Clifford quickly lit a fire for Penn State when he threw two straight touchdown passes to give his squad a fighting chance.

Later in the half, though, Clifford would come back to Earth and throw an interception forced by Hawkeye defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.

At 305 pounds, Nixon ran — albeit slowly — 71 yards for an Iowa touchdown to effectively seal the game for the previously 2-2 team.

On Nixon’s return, Clifford had multiple opportunities to catch up to the defensive tackle and take him down before reaching the end zone to possibly save the game for the blue-and-white.

But, unfortunately for him and his teammates, Clifford didn’t strive to bring Nixon to the ground with 50-plus yards to do so.

Wasn’t Clifford marketed as a dual-threat quarterback?

If so, he should certainly be able to outrun an interior lineman 100 pounds heavier.

In short, it wasn’t Clifford’s athleticism or talent that disabled him from being able to make that game-changing play — it was his unwillingness to give it his best shot.

And when your quarterback doesn’t give 100% on each play, it usually trickles down to every other position as well.

Penn State came out of the gates at Beaver Stadium with plenty of energy for warm-ups, as players like Antonio Shelton and Journey Brown danced to the music on the loudspeakers to inject some excitement into their teammates.

After a slow start, the Nittany Lions once again lost their edge and fell back into their moping ways on the sideline as Hawkeye players continued to perform.

The offensive line didn’t fight to push for its rushers, as Penn State’s running backs registered just 16 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Even worse, Franklin was rather apathetic on the Nittany Lion sideline as he kept the same uninspired, crossed-arm stance for the duration of the game.

It’s fine to be dejected on the sidelines after an unfortunate series of events, but Penn State was still in the game when the team began to lose its confidence.

Penn State was down just 31-21 at one point and looked to be gaining momentum as it tried to catch up to the Hawkeye scoring attack, but a combination of questionable coaching and poor effort turned out to be the nail in the coffin for a team still looking for its first win after playing over half of its schedule.

So, maybe the Nittany Lions should lay off on wearing their “Generations of Greatness” uniforms until they right the ship and are again seen as one of the powerhouses in college football.

