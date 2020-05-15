The first domino might’ve fallen for Penn State earlier this week.

San Jose State, Penn State’s week three opponent, canceled all in-person learning in the fall.

NCAA president Mark Emmert has previously said it’s unlikely for schools to begin athletic competition without students on campus.

In this case, then it's likely Penn State no longer has a game scheduled on Sept. 19 and will be forced to find a replacement in just the few months that remain before the season.

But nothing is for sure.

San Jose State hasn’t announced it won’t compete in football in the fall, so as of now the game is still happening, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. But Penn State is also looking into a number of different scenarios.

This is a logistical nightmare, and the NCAA will need to step in and determine the fate of the 2020 college football season.

The Penn State and San Jose State game scheduled for Sept. 19 at Beaver Stadium is just one example of the scheduling nightmare created by one team no longer competing.

Every team in the country, minus the few independent teams, play three to four nonconference games.

As universities start to move online for the fall semester and as some start to cancel sports, all of sudden a number of these scheduling agreements — which were created years before — are going to be broken.

Penn State currently has nonconference games scheduled for the 2025 season.

Games are scheduled six years in advance and poof, they would be gone just months before the season starts.

All of a sudden programs would be scrambling to fill a schedule for the fall. New contracts would have to be drafted up, payments would have to be exchanged for various games; it would just be a mess.

This is where the NCAA needs to step in.

It needs to use its power to provide structure and come up with a plan on how college football will work next year.

Schools across the country are committed to football working in some form. From a financial standpoint, they need to. It might just need to be done in a creative way.

The NCAA as an organization tries to level the playing field, and right now, with certain schools dedicated to having a full football season in the fall and others already taking steps toward canceling the season, nothing is level.

If Alabama plays in the fall and Ohio State doesn’t, there will be massive recruiting and transfer fallout from this decision in the years to come.

This structure, this ruling can’t come from the individual conferences, it needs to come across the whole country.

And it’s not going to be an easy or most likely popular decision.

James Franklin in a call with the media last week brought the point of the decision the Big Ten could have to make.

If 12 of the 14 schools in the conference have the states open and ready to play, is the conference going to cancel football for all 14 member schools and absorb that financial loss for two of its schools?

There is no debate that the health and safety of all involved should come before financial impacts in determining if there is a college season, but what will the Big Ten do in that situation?

Well, it shouldn’t have to do anything. The NCAA needs to create a plan and make a uniform decision for the fate of the college football season to keep programs across the country on a level playing field.

It’s time for there to be structure presented, to take the question marks away and allow programs to move forward and plan accordingly.

This decision doesn’t need to be made tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, but the NCAA needs to say it is going to make a ruling on this.

There is no reason to rush to a decision because frankly, in May, nobody knows what the status of the country will be in September.

The NCAA has done a good job of this regarding the recruiting dead period, which it just extended through June 30.

It’s leveling the playing field, it’s making a uniform decision across the country and, for the most part, nobody is complaining about the ruling.

Now do the same for the college football season.

The NCAA is the voice and governing body of college athletics and it’s time to act like it.