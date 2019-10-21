Let’s be frank, the running backs didn’t do enough on Saturday.

And that’s because they didn’t really get the chance to.

The Penn State running backs combined for 13 carries on the night, while Clifford ran the 11 times.

That isn’t a formula for success down the road.

Clifford has shown that he is a capable runner. On Saturday he executed a fake pitch and ran in a touchdown himself.

But too many times Clifford took the ball himself, ran ahead and gained minimal yardage.

Who knows if that's because of his ability to read the defense or the plays that are being called?

But you’re quarterback can’t be the guy running the ball the majority of the time.

That could work if the quarterback is extremely mobile, but Clifford is not. He can run at times, but he’s not a guy that should be relied upon for double digit carries.

It’s getting colder out. The games are getting more physical. It’s going to be important for Penn State to use its running backs to get yards.

Games against the likes of Michigan State will be won in the trenches. Penn State can’t rely on Clifford inside runs to lead the charge.

On Saturday, if Penn State ran the ball with its backs more, it probably would have kept the margin of victory higher.

The Nittany Lions’ drives were short in the second half, and that’s mostly because they faced 3rd and long situations.

Getting the backs going may have alleviated those 3rd down frustrations.

And to be honest, it really doesn’t matter what running back.

Obviously Noah Cain impressed in the few weeks before Michigan, but the other guys have all shown flashes that they can produce.

Even Ricky Slade got going with a big run. He was actually the team’s leading rusher.

We’ve seen the offense get timely production when it needed it. We’ve seen Cain take over drives. We’ve seen big runs from Journey Brown.

There’s some big games coming up, and Penn State will have to get drives where it moves the ball on the ground, wearing down the defense and running clock.

Clifford can give them a couple runs a game, but he can’t be relied on to carry the ball multiple times a drive.

What happened on Saturday can’t happen again when Penn State goes to Columbus in a month.

This offense needs to move the ball on the ground, and it has to be done with the running backs.