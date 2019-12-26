Penn State fans had to wait until the day after Christmas to receive a gift they had been waiting for.

The Nittany Lions found their new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca. Ciarrocca will be leaving his offensive coordinator job in Minnesota to become Penn State's next playcaller on offense.

Having seen what a Ciarrocca-led offense can do in the Minnesota game this season, Penn State fans were happy to get the offensive coordinator on their side.

welcome Kirk! glad you’re on our side now haha — steelers 8-8 szn psu 10-2 szn (@Dylan_Means4) December 26, 2019

@JustinShorter15 @Kj_hamler @KirkCiarrocca This is the best day after Xmas gift a penn stater could get. You see what he did with Bateman and Johnson. All Aboard. 2020 gonna be special. — William Nittany (@Willy16175083) December 26, 2019

The hire by Kirk Ciarrocca is a amazing hire, look at what his wide receivers did this year. — psufootball13 (@psufootball13) December 26, 2019

Welcome home Coach, #WeAre Look forward to seeing you turn this "O" and it's weapon loose. — Joe DiZio (@DizioJoe) December 26, 2019

The announcement also had many fans setting their expectations high for the new year.

Congratulations coach! Welcome to the family and Nittany Nation. Let’s work hard to bring home a National Title in 2020. #WeAre — Corey Hunter (@realhuntdog23) December 26, 2019

What a tremendous hire by @PennStateFball!!! Kirk “QB Whisperer” Ciarrocca is one hell of a coach! He made Joe Flacco look elite, that means @seancliff14 will be winning the Heisman in 2020!!! #WeAre — Jerry McGlouglin (@mcglouglin) December 26, 2019

@seancliff14 is going to thrive in this new scheme LFG! — Morgan Chapman (@MorganChapman12) December 26, 2019

Meanwhile, fans of the Golden Gophers spent the morning coping with the loss. Penn Staters can take solace in the fact that the Minnesota fan base didn't want to lose a coveted piece of the coaching staff.

It’s a big loss for Minnesota Gophers to lose @KirkCiarrocca. I wish nothing but success for Coach Ciarrocca at Penn State. It was a joy to watch him develop young men at Minnesota during his time here as OC. PSU have got themselves a Coach who knows how to develop QB’s. — Greg Flugaur (@flugempire) December 26, 2019

Hate to see him go, but he wanted to be closer to his family, & is Gopher fans are thankful for what he has done for us! You guys just got an amazing coach and developer — Golden Gophs (@Golden_Gopher_) December 26, 2019

Disappointed that he's leaving the gopher family. But good luck to him and Penn state. — Bob Charlemagne (@BobCharlemagne) December 26, 2019