Penn State fans had to wait until the day after Christmas to receive a gift they had been waiting for.

The Nittany Lions found their new offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca. Ciarrocca will be leaving his offensive coordinator job in Minnesota to become Penn State's next playcaller on offense.

Having seen what a Ciarrocca-led offense can do in the Minnesota game this season, Penn State fans were happy to get the offensive coordinator on their side.

The announcement also had many fans setting their expectations high for the new year.

Meanwhile, fans of the Golden Gophers spent the morning coping with the loss. Penn Staters can take solace in the fact that the Minnesota fan base didn't want to lose a coveted piece of the coaching staff.

