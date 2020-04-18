Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

October 1, 2016, was a sign of things to come.

After a 2-2 start, it looked like Penn State was destined for another near .500 season. And at points against Minnesota, those concerns were validated.

But at game's end, the Nittany Lions pulled off a dramatic comeback victory, a win that began the nine-game winning streak that led to the Big Ten title.

Penn State found itself down 13-3 in the third quarter, but a long touchdown pass to Irvin Charles brought the team back in it.

Even still, the Nittany Lions found themselves trailing in the final minute. But a Trace McSorley run set up the game-tying field goal from Tyler Davis.

After Minnesota took the lead with a field goal in overtime, Saquon Barkley didn’t waste any time.

While the Ohio State win a few weeks later is the one people fondly remember, and rightfully so, this one gave Penn State the momentum it needed to make an upset possible.

The drama that unfolded during the game, and what the game caused in the weeks and months following, helps it land a spot at No. 13 on our list.