It’s that time of the year when experts and analysts are now starting to predict how teams will do.

Preseason rankings and team predictions, award watch lists, Vegas odds. Now’s a good time to get a sense of how the nation views each team.

How does Penn State look in the eyes of experts? In two words, pretty good.

Most rankings, from NCAA.com to ESPN to the Sporting News, have Penn State around Nos. 12-16. Usually, teams in that spot end up with a 9-3 or 8-4 record, just as the Nittany Lions did last year.

Heading into the Citrus Bowl against Kentucky, Penn State came in at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Did fans consider that to be a successful season? Most probably said no.

So these rankings imply that it will be another disappointing season. Another season where the Nittany Lions win some games, but not against college football’s elite.

There is only one reason why experts aren’t too high on the Nittany Lions — the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Sean Clifford — because these same outlets and experts are high on all other facets of the Nittany Lions.

This past May, Bleacher Report ranked Penn State as the second best defense in the country. Not just the Big Ten. All of college football. Above Ohio State and Michigan.

This past week, linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos were added to the Bednarik Award watch list, given to the best defensive player in the country.

In short, experts believe Penn State will have an elite defense.

So maybe it’s the offense as a whole that has question marks? But KJ Hamler’s still there, and he’s getting preseason recognition too. He was added to the Maxwell Award watch list, named to the most outstanding player in the nation.

There’s some turnover on the offensive line, but even when they were at their best, it wasn’t the hallmark of the team.

And the Nittany Lions continue to bring in top running back recruits, so there is still confidence there.

It all falls on the shoulders of Clifford.

And a common response to this is that he’s a new, inexperienced quarterback, so it’s easy to discount him. But looking around to what people are saying about the rest of the Big Ten proves otherwise.

Let’s take Ohio State for example. Bleacher Report ranked Ohio State No. 9 in those defensive rankings. Still good, but seven spots away from Penn State. The Buckeyes also lost talent on the offensive end, from running back Mike Weber to, most notably, Dwayne Haskins.

They will also have a new quarterback in Justin Fields at the start of the season.

So where did Bleacher Report rank them both? Back in February, when Tommy Stevens was still on the team, Penn State came in at 21. Ohio State came in at 3.

This is not equating the skill of Clifford to Fields. Fields has the potential to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country. But it just shows how little faith some experts have in Penn State’s quarterback situation at this point compared to an unproven Fields.

And it’s not just Ohio State that is getting a vote of confidence.

Cleveland.com ran a survey of 34 Big Ten writers, where they gave their predictions for the season.

Fourteen writers picked Nebraska, who went 4-8 last season, to win the Big Ten West, and even one picking the Huskers to win the title.

Nebraska has recruited well since Scott Frost took over, but there’s a lot of confidence that it will turn it around.

In that survey, Penn State is projected to finish fourth in the Big Ten East, behind Michigan, the aforementioned Ohio State and Michigan State.

Even with all of the talk surrounding the Nittany Lions’ defense and weapons offensively, it’s Clifford that people aren’t sold on yet, leaving him with a lot to prove.