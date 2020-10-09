Micah Parsons’ decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season marked the first “big name” or “top prospect” to do so at the time.

The weeks and months that followed were filled with speculation about the potential decisions to come for Penn State’s other top players — specifically, Pat Freiermuth, Jayson Oweh and Journey Brown

Outside of Parsons, those three have been the most highly regarded as NFL prospects for Penn State since the end of the 2019 season. Yet, they’re all preparing to play come the third week of October, while Parsons looks ahead to a pro career.

“There were definitely some serious talks about me leaving, and I was thinking about it a lot.” Freiermuth said.

There was widespread speculation of what the junior tight end might do, considering he is a projected first-round draft pick.

He's widely regarded as one of the two best tight ends in the country, along with Florida’s Kyle Pitts, according to Pro Football Focus’ 2021 mock draft and player rankings.

“There was a point in time where I was kind of like ‘I don’t care, I just want to move on to the next chapter in my life,’ because of how my mentality was, kind of being strung along,” Freiermuth said. “But when the Big Ten decided to come back, I knew right then and there I was excited to play.”

For redshirt sophomore Jayson Oweh, there wasn’t much thinking to be done — he said he was always coming back.

“It’s not even smart for me to do that, it was never smart for me to do that.” Oweh said about opting out.

Despite lacking a full season as a starter on his resume, Oweh has received a lot of attention from scouts and draft analysts since the end of last season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Recruiting trail woes | Penn State football coaches detail lackluster 2021 class A year ago, Liam Clifford announced his decision to follow his brother to Penn State as a me…

CBS Sports has Oweh ranked as the No. 7 edge rusher in this upcoming draft class, and PFF has the defensive end projected as a late first-round pick in its latest 2021 mock draft.

The redshirt junior feels he and his team have unfinished business, and is set on being the best team in the conference this season.

“[It's all about a] Big Ten championship — if I’m doing what I need to do, it’s all going to pay off and we’re going to get the championship,” Oweh said. “If I play well, we’ll get the championship. If we play well, we’ll get the championship.”

Oweh is confident in the work the defensive line has put in over the offseason, with a new defensive line coach in John Scott Jr.

“We’re all very skilled, and it just looks like we’re seeping in and taking in all the information that we’re learning,” Oweh said. “We’re learning a new way to do things.”

For junior running back Journey Brown, keeping the outside noise from impacting his decision was something he actively made sure to do.

“Everything crosses your mind when you have people in your ear talking to you and people trying to convince you to do stuff, people telling you you can make money,” Brown said. “I’m one of those guys that I understand how life works, I take a step back and I know that money is going to come.”

Brown proved his value as a runner last season, emerging from the Nittany Lions’ committee approach as the clear No. 1 option, averaging a massive 4.8 yards per carry.

PFF has Brown ranked as one of the top-5 running backs in this class, and said he is “the only other back in the nation that can match Travis Etienne’s explosiveness.”

Each of the last two featured backs to come out of Penn State have been picked in the first two rounds — Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders both left following their junior seasons.

But for Brown, even with all the potential reasons to leave, he placed more value in the college football experience, knowing he can’t come back to this opportunity.

“I’m going to make money regardless. I’ll have a job or do what I got to do to make bread and support my family,” Brown said. “I never could play college football again. You can’t come back, you get four or five years and you’re done, so I’m going to ride this one out until I can.”