Michigan quarterback Joe Milton moved under center with 5:44 left in the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines were trailing by 10 points and faced a fourth-and-1 at the Penn State 37-yard line.

Milton took the quick snap and was immediately pushed backward.

Ellis Brooks and Shaka Toney combined to stop the quarterback behind the line of scrimmage and seal the first victory of the season for Penn State.

“That’s a good feeling right there, that’s hard work,” cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said.

Jaquan Brisker immediately ran away from the pile, fist pumping in the air — the Nittany Lions finally did it.

Penn State found a way to win Saturday for the first time in 2020, and it didn’t make costly mistakes— it executed and it played complementary football.

And it resulted in a feeling that the Nittany Lions were waiting to have for 336 days since the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

“Honestly, I kind of forgot what this feeling felt like a little bit,” wide receiver Isaac Lutz said. “In the locker room after the game, the music playing, everybody’s dancing around, I mean it feels really good.”

The fourth-and-1 stop was a big moment for the Penn State defense, a moment where it played as one, something that was missing the first five Saturdays of the season.

“We were all 11, one band, one sound,” linebacker Ellis Brooks said. “We preach high intensity, effort. That’s one thing that can’t be questioned is your effort on every single snap.”

A big fourth downs stop wasn’t the first challenge Penn State faced on what ultimately would be Michigan’s last drive of the game.

Earlier in the drive, defensive end Shaka Toney was called for offsides, which gave Michigan a third-and-5, instead of a third-and-10.

The next play, Michigan running back Chris Evans ran for a gain of 14-yards.

Momentum was swinging.

Following two incompletions in a row, Michigan was faced with yet another third and long.

Daequan Hardy came off the edge on a blitz, hit Cade McNamara and the ball popped loose.

Defensive end Jayson Oweh ended up recovering the fumble, and the Penn State defense seemingly ended the game.

However, Toney was flagged for illegal batting, and Michigan was given a first down.

Four plays later, the Nittany Lions celebrated the big stop on fourth down.

“If they aren’t going to give it to us this way, we are going to get it another way and that’s what we did,” Porter said. “They got that call, they got a first down, but we ended up stopping them on fourth-and-1.”

Brooks, although his team was already 0-5 and struggled to overcome adversity earlier in the 2020 season, had full confidence that the defense would make whatever stop was necessary.

“Just being able to go back out there with the mindset of ‘We can overcome and attack anything and that circumstances don’t make us, we make our circumstances,’” Brooks said. “That is something we have been preaching since the offseason.

“You take the field and you play Penn State defense, whether it's the first snap, last snap, you play hard football from start to finish.”

Saturday was the first time since the Cotton Bowl Penn State played it’s brand of football, as it found ways to defeat the reeling Wolverines.

“The momentum started to shift, where they closed the gap on us and for us to battle back and stick together and overcome some penalties and some interesting calls,” James Franklin said. “It was good to see us get a W and play complimentary football.”

Complimentary football is a phrase Franklin has discussed after a number of games this season as Penn State often put out a disjointed product on the field, with both sides of the ball struggling to play well at the same time.

Saturday, however, Penn State was playing complimentary from the opening minutes.

On the Nittany Lions’ first drive of the game, freshman running back Keyvone Lee led Penn State down the field and eventually in the end zone to complete a 10-play, 75-drive.

“I think it was very important as it set us up for the rest of the game,” senior center Michal Menet said. “It was time to stop just talking about it, put it in action. It helped us gain our confidence back, gain a little momentum and we went from there.”

This drive marked the first time Penn State’s offense scored on the opening drive of a game since its season-opening loss to Indiana.

“It’s hard playing from behind in every game, and this is one of the few times we had an early lead and it felt like Penn State football today,” Lutz said.

Michigan then took over and put together a nine-play drive, however the Nittany Lion defense stifled the Wolverines on fourth down to keep Michigan off the scoreboard and preserve Penn State’s early lead.

“It gives us a lot of confidence as a whole, not only as a defense, but the offense as well,” linebacker Brandon Smith said. “Just knowing that we are able to continue to move the ball and have some momentum, it makes us feel like ‘okay, we are getting somewhere, we got something to go off of.’”

Penn State’s offense continued to build off this early momentum and most importantly took care of the football, not turning the ball over once.

Saturday was the first time Penn State didn’t turn the ball over in a game this season.

“It’s been a point of emphasis at practice, every meeting. We know how important it is. We’ve learned from our past mistakes,” Lutz said. “It’s hard to win games when you turn the ball over. It’s on everybody, and everybody did just a good job of protecting the ball.”

Ultimately, this change, this continued success for 60 minutes on both sides of the ball, came in the details for Penn State.

“It all comes down to the execution in the details,” Menet said. “We started to do all the things we’ve been coached. When it comes down to it, we executed our details better, we did it more consistently across the board.”

The Nittany Lions are now 1-5, won’t have a winning record this season and won’t be competing for a Big Ten Championship.

However, Franklin is proud that his team was finally able to show flashes of Penn State football, in a game that wasn’t pretty for either team.

“There were just so many examples today of who we’ve been for seven years now,” Franklin said. “We found ways to do it today. It was great to see that they stood in the corner and they took body blows and headshots and they kept swinging.

“I’m just really proud of the guys.”

