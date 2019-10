Pat Freiermuth's monster performance against Michigan State is getting national recognition.

The true sophomore earned the John Mackey Tight End of the Week, the second time he has won the award this season.

He won the award following the Buffalo game in September.

On Saturday, Freiermuth hauled in five catches for 60 yards and three touchdowns.

The John Mackey Award is given to the best tight end in the country at the end of the season.