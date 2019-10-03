As the clock ran down in the third quarter against Maryland, Penn State lined up near midfield for a second-down play.

The Nittany Lions had a 38-0 lead over the Terrapins and as Sean Clifford took the snap, he sensed pressure and dumped the ball to tight end Nick Bowers.

Bowers took off and broke two tackles on his rumble down to the Maryland eight-yard line.

The 55-yard reception put a stamp on Bowers most productive game of his college career.

The graduate student from Kittanning, Pennsylvania hauled in two receptions for 70 yards and his first touchdown of the 2019 season.

But Bowers doesn’t even need to play a down for Penn State, his value is in the leadership brings after all the adversity he has faced.

“Everybody looks up to him and what he does and what he battled through,” running back Ricky Slade said. “Whenever he speaks out, everyone listens so we all have respect for him, a lot of respect for him.”

“He is one of our offensive leaders.”

Bowers came to Penn State as a four-time letterman in high school and rated a three-star prospect by 24/7Sports and ranked as the No. 14 tight-end prospect in the nation by ESPN.

But injuries have plagued his career at Penn State including a season ending one his redshirt freshman season and holding him out of games throughout his career.

Bowers is finally healthy and he showed his potential from high school against Maryland.

And for James Franklin this isn’t a surprise, as before the season at media day, he mentioned how Bowers was going to impact the team this season.

“Bowers is a guy that had a bunch of injuries throughout his career and has battled through them and his family has been unbelievable and he's been unbelievable,” Franklin said at media day prior to the season. “I think he's going to have a huge year for us. He's also a guy that's a senior, and again, has had a lot of adversity and has battled through it and has just been a fantastic teammate.

“He's been a fantastic student here and, in the community and I think he's going to have a huge year for us this year.”

Bowers started building momentum for this season in the Citrus Bowl where he hauled in three receptions including a touchdown.

Bowers plays behind talented sophomore Pat Freiermuth who has learned tons from the veteran leader.

“Just how to handle adversity,” Freiermuth said. “Nick has been through a lot through his career, and definitely just the way he's handled it all, and I admire that from him, staying after it and not giving up hope.”

Not only has Bowers not given up hope, he’s turned adversity into hard work and quickly has caught the attention of Penn State’s younger players, giving them a role model to follow.

“I’ve obviously only known him since last year so I didn’t get to know his whole story until this year until he went up and told the team his story before the Pitt game with everything he has had to go through with his injuries and stuff,” backup quarterback Will Levis said. “He’s come such a long way it made me respect him so much more after hearing the whole story.

“He’s just a guy that’s put his head down and worked ever since he got here just to make sure that he is ready to play.”

Bowers isn’t the fast guy in the world and won’t be making highlight reel catches anytime soon, but he is a solid, physical tight-end who imposes his will on defenders.

And more importantly than all of that, he is a fantastic teammate, who has made an impression on every single member of the Penn State football team.

“When I go through adversity during a game or during practice, something like that, he always comes over and he's the voice of reason and peace of mind, being like, ‘hey, it's not that big of a deal, just keep pushing, keep going through it,’” Freiermuth said. “I think that's one big thing I've learned from him is continuing to stay patient and don't get so down on a bad practice or a bad play because he's been through so much.

“I'm very proud to share the field with him and be in the same room as him.”