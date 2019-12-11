Football vs. Michigan State, Alma Mater
The Nittany Lions sing the alma mater after the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 26, 2019. The No. 6 Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans, 28-7.

 Ken Minamoto

The Associated Press All-Big Ten teams were released on Wednesday and Penn State saw six players earn All-Big Ten honors.

On defense, Micah Parsons was given All-Big Ten first team honors for his performance this season, while Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor were given second team honors.

On offense, the Nittany Lions saw three players given All-Big Ten second team recognition by the AP. Those players were KJ Hamler, Pat Freiermuth and Steven Gonzalez.

