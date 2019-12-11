The Associated Press All-Big Ten teams were released on Wednesday and Penn State saw six players earn All-Big Ten honors.

On defense, Micah Parsons was given All-Big Ten first team honors for his performance this season, while Yetur Gross-Matos and Robert Windsor were given second team honors.

On offense, the Nittany Lions saw three players given All-Big Ten second team recognition by the AP. Those players were KJ Hamler, Pat Freiermuth and Steven Gonzalez.

