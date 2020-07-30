The SEC is the latest conference to unveil its plan for a college football season this fall.

The conference will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule beginning on Sept. 26.

The SEC Championship game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 5.

The new schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on Dec. 12 for all schools.

"This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities."

The complete revised schedule will be announced at a later date following approval by the conference's athletic directors.

The Big Ten announced on July 9 that it would be moving to a conference-only schedule for all of its fall sports. No further details have been released by the conference.

