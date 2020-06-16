Michael Johnson Jr. reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday and the once 4-star recruit, who was touted as the future for Penn State, will be continuing his college career elsewhere.

The Nittany Lions, who start voluntary workouts on Monday, are set to have four quarterbacks on scholarship when the 2020 season begins.

The expected starter heading into the season is Sean Clifford, who started all but one game last season. Clifford missed the regular season finale against Rutgers due to an injury.

But after Clifford, things on the depth chart get more interesting, especially with Penn State continuing to recruit top-rated quarterbacks as it looks for its future leader.

Here are some talking points about Penn State’s quarterback outlook for this season and beyond.

Clifford’s job to lose

Clifford had an impressive first season as the starter in his redshirt sophomore season and all signs are pointing to the signal caller improving in 2020.

The Cincinnati native tallied 23 touchdowns while only throwing seven interceptions to lead the Nittany Lions to their third 11-win season in the past four years.

Clifford has the second-best Big Ten odds to win the Heisman according to William Hill Sportsbook and has an opportunity to improve his production under new offensive play-caller Kirk Ciarrocca.

New offensive schemes don’t always favor the incumbent quarterback, though, and a change that big could see Clifford struggle mightily.

If Clifford’s first few games under Ciarrocca don’t go as planned, Penn State’s offense won’t self-destruct.

The Nittany Lions have one of the deepest running back committees in the nation, so the offense would most likely just become more run-heavy behind Journey Brown and Noah Cain.

It does beg the question, however — is Clifford’s starting job unattainable this season?

The short answer is no, but it would take a historically bad season for James Franklin to strip Clifford of his starting job entirely.

It’s clear that Clifford is the guy moving forward barring injury, so don’t expect to see anyone but No. 14 behind center this September.

Potential unconventional usage of Will Levis

Last season, Levis’ abilities were on display for the Nittany Lions, and his production may skyrocket even as a backup in 2020.

With quarterbacks being played at different positions becoming more commonplace in college football and beyond, Franklin has shown in the past that he’s not scared to put two quarterbacks on the field at the same time.

Levis, who rushed for 213 yards in his redshirt freshman season, is the prime candidate to take on a jack-of-all-trades role in the Penn State offense.

While he has yet to catch a pass in his collegiate career, Levis has displayed spurts of athleticism and grit that would translate nicely to becoming a Tommy Stevens-esque type of player for the Nittany Lions.

Worthy successors

Even a nationally recognized program like Penn State finds it difficult to recruit the most important position in football.

The Nittany Lions have put together a top-20 recruiting class in 2021 thus far, and they may have obtained the quarterback of the future in 4-star prospect Christian Veilleux.

Veilleux is the highest ranked Penn State quarterback commit since Sean Clifford in 2017.

The Orleans, Ontario, native chose to don the blue and white over national powerhouses like Clemson and LSU, citing that visiting the Penn State campus put the program at the top of his list.

Not being able to play competitively for the Nittany Lions until the 2021 season, Veilleux will have to wait before showing off why he’s one of the top quarterback recruits in his class. In the meantime, players like Micah Bowens II and Ta’Quan Roberson could easily fill the role.

Roberson has yet to contribute on game days for Penn State, but the former 4-star recruit proved in high school that he’s an explosive dual-threat player.

Bowens, on the other hand, is entering his first season on roster after spending his high school career at national powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

Only a 3-star recruit, Bowens' stats make up for his lower ranking. The 6-foot, 190-pound quarterback rushed for 15 touchdowns in his senior season while also throwing for 29 touchdowns.

It’s safe to assume that even with the loss of Johnson Jr. to the transfer portal, Penn State has plenty of worthy field generals to step up when Clifford’s time in Happy Valley is over, but it’s unclear who exactly that’ll be.