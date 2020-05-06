James Franklin had plenty to say about the NCAA's one-time transfer rule in a conference call on Wednesday.

In the call, Franklin was asked about the prospects of the rule and how it would affect the running of his program.

The rule, which could be voted on as early as May, would allow Division I athletes to transfer and have immediate eligibility.

In a time with coronavirus, though, Franklin sees challenges with the rule that could be attributed to the pandemic and doesn’t believe a decision should be hastily made.

“It's hard to kind of just put something in place without looking at it holistically and having some answers to maybe some of the challenges that come with it,” Franklin said.

The NCAA Board of Directors has advised against the one-time transfer rule, which could delay the vote significantly.

If the implementation of the rule is pushed back to 2021, Franklin sees a drastic change in the landscape of college football coming in the same year.

“The other thing that's interesting is if you push this back. Now you're going to have two major legislative changes in the same cycle,” Franklin said. “So you're gonna have the NIL, as well as the one-time transfer waiver all hitting the books at the same time.”

The NCAA proposed a rule change on April 29, a change that would allow players to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL) as early as 2021.