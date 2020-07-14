Saquon Barkley will be a top choice on the virtual gridiron next season for fans of the Madden video game franchise.

EA Sports officially released Barkley’s Madden 21 attributes on Tuesday, with the former Penn State and current New York Giant running back achieving a 91 overall rating.

Barkley is one of seven running backs to hit the 90-plus mark and has the sixth-highest overall rating out of all halfbacks.

Barkley's highest in-game stats are his stamina at 97, his agility at 96 and his jumping and juke move both tabbed at 94.

Barkley is coming off a season in which he was riddled with injuries while rushing for 1,003 yards after a Pro Bowl rookie campaign in 2018.

