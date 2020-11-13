Editor’s Note: All odds and point spreads are according to William Hill Sportsbook.

As college football enters Week 11, a handful of top-25 teams have had games canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus, but plenty of games remain for gambling purposes.

This is the week of the road team as we have four picks all in favor of teams away from home.

Here are the best bets to make this weekend.

Colorado +7 @ Stanford

The Pac-12 enters its second week of play, and Colorado is getting a full touchdown on the road at Stanford.

The Cardinal fell to Oregon last week while the Buffs beat UCLA at home in a high-scoring game.

Stanford has now lost five straight games dating back to the 2019 season — including a game at Colorado that ended 16-13.

There’s still a lot unknown about these Pac-12 teams after just one week of play, so why not take the full seven points in what should be a close game?

The Buffs run game looked great against the Bruins, and at one point they had a 35-14 lead before a big third quarter from UCLA.

Take the points with Colorado, it might even win outright.

No. 10 Indiana -7 @ Michigan State

Indiana has looked like one of the best teams in the Big Ten this season, while Michigan State has looked pretty bad outside of its upset win over Michigan.

The fact that the Hoosiers are only favored by seven points in this game seems crazy after everything we’ve seen from them this season.

Michael Penix Jr. is a man on a mission this season, and the defense he has behind him has been making plays in every game to disrupt opposing offenses.

The Spartans gave up 49 points to an Iowa team that was thought to lean heavily on its defense this season. Indiana could put up over 50 in this game, and it wouldn’t be that surprising.

Take the Hoosiers to cover the seven points. They should dominate this Michigan State team.

No. 19 SMU +2.5 @ Tulsa

Despite having the higher national ranking and playing more games this season, SMU is an underdog going into Tulsa this weekend.

The Mustangs’ offense has been on fire this season, with senior quarterback Shane Buechele throwing for over 2,500 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He’s led SMU to a 7-1 record with its one loss coming to Cincinnati.

Tulsa has played in just four games this season, going 3-1 with its lone loss coming to UCF.

The Mustangs have thrown for over 100 more yards per game than the Golden Hurricanes this season and have also given up fewer passing yards per game.

This game could turn into a shootout, and SMU is the safer bet in that case, especially getting 2.5 points.

No. 13 Wisconsin -4.5 @ Michigan

Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had one of the best first career starts for a Big Ten quarterback ever when he torched the Illinois defense on 20-for-21 passing for 248 yards and five touchdowns.

Sure, it’s been only one game against a bottom-tier conference opponent, but that’s all I needed to see.

According to ESPN, Mertz is still in the COVID-19 protocol but could return on Saturday.

The Badgers go into Ann Arbor to face a struggling Michigan team that hasn’t seen many signs that things will get better.

Wisconsin is a road favorite, but not by enough to discourage betting on the Badgers as 4.5 point favorites.

The Badgers’ defense should give the Wolverines offense trouble as well. Take Wisconsin at -4.5.