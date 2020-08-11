As the Big Ten released its statement on Tuesday afternoon to cancel sports including football, this fall, some of the conference’s 14 member schools expressed that they did not agree with the decision.

University of Nebraska officials, as well as head football coach Scott Frost, released a collective statement stating their disapproval of the decision.

“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten conference to postpone the fall football season as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement from Nebraska said. “Based on the conversations with our medical experts, we continue to strongly believe the absolute safest place for our student-athletes is within the rigorous safety protocols, testing procedures and the structure and support provided by Husker Athletics.”

Nebraska added it “will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges.”

According to Dan Patrick on Monday, Iowa and Nebraska were the two Big Ten schools most in favor of playing a season this fall.

Iowa Athletics came out in support of the decision to cancel the fall in statements from University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld, Director of Athletics Gary Barta, and head football coach Kirk Ferentz.

“As a program, our focus from this day forward will be to come together to find a way to play if possible this spring,” Ferentz said in his statement.

Additionally, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told the Big Ten Network that the university is “disappointed” by the decision, but added Ohio State leaders “certainly understand that this was the time that we had to pull the plug."

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour immediately showed support for the Big Ten’s decision.

James Franklin, however, expressed that he was in favor of slowing down the decision-making process in an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” Tuesday morning prior to the conference’s announcement.

“I’m not saying we should cancel the season at this point and I’m not saying we should definitely play — the decision doesn’t need to be made right now,” Franklin said.

Franklin added that he feels he has a responsibility to “explore any opportunity possible” for competition in the upcoming academic year.

When asked about teams possibly leaving the Big Ten this season and playing elsewhere, conference commissioner Kevin Warren deferred from answering one way or the other.

“I know what was said and these are things that will arise and we will address at the appropriate time, but today is not the appropriate day to do that,” Warren told the Big Ten Network.

According to Scott Dochterman, an Iowa football reporter for The Athletic, the Hawkeyes were the last Big Ten team to go rogue and play outside of the conference in 1930 after being caught with a slush fund for its athletes.

The last Big Ten team to play a rogue season was Iowa in 1930. Iowa was one of multiple teams with slush funds for athletes but got caught and was booted. Nobody was allowed to play Iowa, which had to dump its staff and most athletes to get readmitted. Then Purdue agreed to play.