Penn State’s Mac Hippenhammer will once again trade his shoulder pads for a baseball glove this spring.

Baseball coach Rob Cooper announced Wednesday that Hippenhammer – who splits his time between football and baseball – will take the diamond this spring for the Nittany Lions and skip spring football practice.

Hippenhammer did the same thing last year as a sophomore, focusing soley on baseball. He played in 39 contests for Penn State, manning right field the majority of the time.

Following the graduation of center fielder Jordan Bowersox, Hippenhammer is the Nittany Lions’ best returning hitter. The switch-hitter posted a .272 batting average last season.

On the gridiron, Hippenhammer appeared in two games for Penn State in 2019. He returned two punts for 13 yards in the Nittany Lions’ win over Idaho on Aug. 31.

Hippenhammer was on double-duty during the spring of 2018, splitting time between the two sports. He played in seven baseball contests that season and caught two touchdowns in the annual Blue-White football game.

His football success continued the following fall, as he played in 12 contests for Penn State and made one start. He scored his first career touchdown on his first career reception against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8, 2018.