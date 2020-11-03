When Jay Paterno went to vote this morning, the former Penn State passing game coordinator noticed a coincidence on his ballot.

Paterno, son of the late Joe Paterno, was given ballot No. 409, the amount of wins his father had as the Nittany Lion head coach.

VOTE: Look at the ballot number this morning.....The Poll worker (using my birth name) called out “Joseph Paterno......#409” pic.twitter.com/am2eljrdFM — Jay Paterno (@JayPaterno) November 3, 2020

Joe Paterno is the winningest head coach in FBS history and coached at Penn State from 1966-2011.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Big Ten football weekly roundup | A surprising start to the season Week 9 of the college football season marked the second week of action for the Big Ten and w…