Jay Paterno reads from his book 'Paterno Legacy: Enduring Lessons from the Life and Death of My Father' to Penn State students and faculty in the Foster Auditorium of the Paterno Library on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014.

When Jay Paterno went to vote this morning, the former Penn State passing game coordinator noticed a coincidence on his ballot.

Paterno, son of the late Joe Paterno, was given ballot No. 409, the amount of wins his father had as the Nittany Lion head coach.

Joe Paterno is the winningest head coach in FBS history and coached at Penn State from 1966-2011.

