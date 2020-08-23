With a new quarterback to catch passes from, former Penn State standout wide receiver Chris Godwin is already demonstrating his abilities.

Godwin made a spectacular catch while falling down in a video posted on Twitter in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp on Sunday.

.@CGtwelve_ had a DAY. Watch til the end 🤗 pic.twitter.com/FTnZqhWZlS — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 23, 2020

After making the grab, Godwin tossed the ball into the air before embracing his new field general Tom Brady to cap off the celebrations.

A third round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, Godwin caught 86 passes for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 — all career bests.

Godwin’s first opportunity to show off his skills against real competition is set for Sept. 13 in an away game against the New Orleans Saints.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Saquon Barkley is teaming up with Nike to provide free virtual football training Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkey, as well as other NFL stars, are teaming up wit…