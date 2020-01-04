Former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne has been busy building his new coaching staff at Old Dominion and has taken multiple Penn State assistant coaches with him to Virginia Beach.

On Friday, Old Dominion announced the hiring of four new coaches under Rahne, three of which are joining him from Penn State.

Kirk Campbell, Kevin Smith and Kevin Reihner are the latest to join the Monarchs staff and will join Mark Dupuis as former members of the Penn State program at Old Dominion.

Campbell will serve as the offensive coordinator for the Monarchs after spending the past three seasons as an offensive analysis at Penn State.

Rechner will coach the offensive line at Old Dominion after serving as a graduate assistant for the Penn State offensive line this past season.

Smith will serve as the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at Penn State.

In December, Old Dominion announced that Dupuis was hired as an assistant coach. Dupuis spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Penn State.

Rahne was hired as the Old Dominion head coach in December after spending six seasons at Penn State, including the 2018 and 2019 seasons as the offensive coordinator.