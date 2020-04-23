Cam Brown is preparing for draft night as he takes the next step to the NFL, but he had plenty of memorable moments in the blue and white.

The Burtonsville, Maryland, native spent four seasons with Penn State and was most recently named a captain for the 2019 season — helping lead a defense that was one of the best in the nation.

As he prepares to hear his name called during draft weekend, below are his top-five moments as a Nittany Lion.

Forced fumble and recovery against Buffalo in 2019

The first half of this game wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions trailed the Bulls 10-7 at halftime in Beaver Stadium.

There was a silver lining in the disappointing first-half performance, though — Brown’s exhibition of toughness on the defensive side of the ball.

Neither team had yet to get it going on offense, and Brown wasn’t going to let Buffalo get any momentum going.

Tackling Buffalo’s running back Kevin Marks, Brown jarred the ball loose and recovered it himself to give Penn State the ball on the Bulls’ side of the field.

Brown’s forced turnover proved pivotal for James Franklin, as the change of possession resulted in the Nittany Lions’ lone touchdown in the first half.

Brown finished the affair with a career-high 10 total tackles with the forced fumble and recovery.

Goal line stand against Pittsburgh in 2019

Brown had a hand in one of the most influential defensive stands in Penn State’s 2019 season.

Holding on to a 17-10 lead with five minutes left to go in the game, the Nittany Lions had their backs against the wall as the Panthers led an impressive drive into the red zone.

With a third down try at the one-yard line, a score for Pittsburgh seemed inevitable. Brown had different plans, though, making it a tall task for the offense to get the ball past the pylons.

Brown hurried past the offensive line to pressure Panthers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett into throwing the ball out of the back of the endzone.

The Penn State defense and Brown’s goal line stand eventually led to a missed 19-yard field goal. Neither team scored afterwards, giving the Nittany Lions the 17-10 win over their in-state rival.

Fumble recovery in endzone against Ohio State in 2019

In the biggest game of Penn State’s 2019 season, Brown showed up early to keep his team in the game.

Already down 7-0, the Nittany Lions were in trouble again as Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields led a drive to Penn State’s five-yard line. On second down, Fields ran the ball into the endzone to put the Buckeyes up by two touchdowns.

Or so Ohio State thought.

Replay showed that the ball was poked out of Fields’ hands right before he crossed the goal line. Brown had the intuition to get on top of it as soon as it bounced on the scarlet turf, a decision that ultimately gave Penn State the ball back.

Officials ruled in favor of the Nittany Lions and rewarded them with a touchback as Brown’s recovery avoided a two-score deficit in the first quarter.

Sack against Appalachian State in 2018

Much like the Buffalo game in 2019, Penn State found itself in an unexpected early hole against Appalachian State in 2018.

Down 10-7 with 1:28 to go in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions got the shift in momentum they needed.

Brown rushed into the pocket and quickly took down the quarterback, not allowing the Mountaineers to have any open lanes.

The sack was Brown’s first full sack of his career and a significant factor in Penn State’s 45-38 overtime victory.

Tackle in the backfield against Minnesota in 2019

The Nittany Lions may not have had a successful day as whole in their first loss of 2019, but Brown had an impressive performance against Minnesota.

Grasping at straws, Penn State was down by 12 with eight minutes to go in Minneapolis. Minnesota was in prime position to ice the game with another score, but Brown did everything he could to put the Nittany Lions back into the game.

Brown showed off his ability to read the play as he burst into the backfield, taking down Minnesota running back Rodney Smith in the process. Resulting in a six-yard loss for the Golden Gophers, Brown bookended the play with a fist pump.

While Brown’s efforts weren’t enough to propel Penn State to victory, his performance showed an impressive trend. Finishing the affair with six stops, Brown’s day at Minnesota was his third straight game with five-plus tackles.